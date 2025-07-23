Under-fire Ejiro Evero can't catch a break as Panthers take another hit

Ejiro Evero comes into the 2025 campaign fighting for his future. The Carolina Panthers gave the defensive coordinator another shot despite overseeing a historically bad season last time around. Dan Morgan took the blame, outlining his failure to provide adequate personnel as a primary reason behind the team's dismal performance.

That all changed this offseason. Morgan prioritized the defense, and things look a lot more promising. However, there are now growing concerns that Evero will once again be dangerously short of dependable options after some unfortunate developments before training camp.

Ejiro Evero forced to pivot before Carolina Panthers training camp even begins

First, it was veteran linebacker Josey Jewell's release. The second-level starter was still in the NFL's concussion protocol seven months after sustaining the issue against the Arizona Cardinals. His health comes first, but it doesn't do anything to diminish fans' concerns around the linebacking corps.

If that wasn't enough, the Panthers also placed Bobby Brown II on the active/non-football injury list on the eve of their first training camp practice with a hamstring issue. The imposing nose tackle is expected to be a key cog in Evero's defensive strategy this season. He can be activated at any time, but it remains to be seen when he'll be able to participate.

Fortunately for the Panthers, they have more strength in depth where the trenches are concerned. Morgan drafted Cam Jackson out of Florida to back up Brown. This should provide the Day 3 pick with some useful first-team reps in a more pressurized setting, which is only going to help his development.

This is the last thing Evero wanted. It's all hands on deck defensively in pursuit of being more competitive. Not having two starters he trusts — one being gone permanently — could have a detrimental impact unless others come to the fore.

Evero will roll with the punches. He was forced to sign guys off the street last season and immediately throw them into prominent roles when the injury bug hit. And a setback for one player at camp means opportunities for others.

Hopefully, Brown will get back quickly. Joe Person from The Athletic revealed that the issue isn't too serious, and there is still plenty of time before Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars gets here.

Jewell needs to be replaced. Another veteran with proven production is essential to take the heat off Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom. And given the pressure Evero is under entering his third season in Carolina, Morgan needs to act fast.

Otherwise, the potential problems are obvious.

