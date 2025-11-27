3 Panthers players who should be thankful they haven't been cut yet

Thanksgiving is a time for family, food, football, and friends. But for the Carolina Panthers, the focus remains on the critical business at hand.

That involves preparing effectively for their daunting game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. A massive response is needed after such a disappointing prime-time outing against the San Francisco 49ers, which is even more significant given that Carolina is still in the NFC South championship hunt.

Regardless of how things unfold over the final five games of the campaign, general manager Dan Morgan needs to tweak the roster again this offseason. The Panthers are on the right track, but they also appear to be some way off the playoff challengers without the correct investment in understrength position groups.

Unfortunately, not everyone will come along for the ride. With this in mind, here are three Panthers players who should be thankful that they haven't been cut yet.

Carolina Panthers players who should be thankful they haven't been cut yet

Chandler Zavala - OL

It's been another luckless campaign for Chandler Zavala. Injuries have stunted his growth once again, and his consistency when on the field is nowhere near the required standard. The Panthers still think there is something left to salvage, but fans have already drawn their conclusions on the interior offensive lineman.

Had it not been for some frustrating injury problems in between the tackles, there's a chance Zavala wouldn't be around right now. He cannot be trusted to perform or stay healthy, so a parting of the ways seems inevitable next spring.

LaBryan Ray - DL

The Panthers' defensive front has performed relatively well overall. Not everyone has met the required standards, which brings LaBryan Ray firmly under the microscope.

Ray's snaps have decreased drastically this season, as expected. Whether that's impacted his ability to get into a rhythm or not is debatable, but it's starting to look like he's the odd man out when the time to assess the roster arrives next spring.

Hunter Renfrow - WR

The Panthers didn't initially add Hunter Renfrow to the roster. But when Morgan traded Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings, those plans changed drastically.

Renfrow worked hard to get back after missing a season through illness. Losing Jalen Coker to injury gave him an extended run in the team to start the campaign. However, it was clear that some of his sharpness and savvy route-running had deserted him.

When Coker came back, Renfrow went to the fringes. He's been a healthy scratch more often than not, and retirement or taking his chances elsewhere is probable when the season concludes.