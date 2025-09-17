3 Panthers quietly moving up the depth chart during early turmoil

It's not been easy for the Carolina Panthers to begin the campaign. Fans were hopeful that Dave Canales' squad could start positively with some winnable early games, but it quickly became a depressingly familiar feeling.

The Panthers are 0-2. Defensive frailties and sloppy turnovers on offense have been their undoing. A strong fightback against the Arizona Cardinals indicated there is still some fight in this group. However, this is a results business, and Carolina is already playing catch-up.

What comes next for the Panthers is crucial. They enter a must-win Week 3 game in their home opener against the Atlanta Falcons. In some ways, the performance doesn't matter. If Carolina plays poorly and still manages to pick up a win, that's all fans will care about.

Canales needs to pick his squad off the canvas. Some injury setbacks along the offensive line aren't ideal, but excuses are wearing thin. The Panthers need to generate momentum. And the sooner that happens, the better.

But amid all the doom and gloom, these three Panthers players could be quietly moving up the depth chart.

Carolina Panthers players quietly moving up the depth chart during early turmoil

Brycen Tremayne - WR

With Xavier Legette struggling to generate any momentum to begin the campaign, the Panthers are turning to Brycen Tremayne more. And the player is delivering with much more effectiveness than his first-round teammate.

Tremayne brought in three receptions from five targets for 48 receiving yards in Week 2. That might be enough to increase his usage in the weeks ahead, especially if Legette continues to fluff his lines.

Chandler Zavala - OL

This is by default. The Panthers were dealt a significant blow when stud right guard Robert Hunt suffered a torn bicep, placing him on injured reserve and likely ending his 2025 campaign way ahead of time.

Chandler Zavala will get the chance to cement his status in Hunt's absence. It's been a mixed bag for the former North Carolina State standout so far, but there's confidence from those in the building that he can make the improvements needed with more responsibility on his shoulders.

Lathan Ransom - S

Fans have been clamoring for Lathan Ransom to see more time on the field. Ejiro Evero remains reluctant, giving Nick Scott the majority of reps alongside free-agent signing Tre'von Moehrig. However, the flashes displayed by the fourth-round rookie in Week 2 indicate a bigger role could be ahead as the campaign progresses.

Ransom doesn't look out of place. He's explosive, athletic, and was always around the football versus the Cardinals. That's only going to inspire confidence in his outlook moving forward.

