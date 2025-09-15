Panthers just made their stance on polarizing veteran crystal clear in Week 2

The Carolina Panthers fell just short of a memorable comeback against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. Dave Canales' squad didn't quite do enough, with their early turnovers eventually proving to be the catalyst behind the team's demise.

However, it came with an improved defensive performance. And despite the demands of fans, the Panthers made their feelings about one polarizing veteran crystal clear moving forward.

After a demoralizing defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, the calls to implement a youth infusion on defense were deafening. The frustrated fan base wanted it. Canales was pushing for it, but whether Ejiro Evero relented was another matter.

Nick Scott remains a huge part of Carolina Panthers' defensive strategy

There was a slight increase in reps for Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielen, and Lathan Ransom at State Farm Stadium. It wasn't much, and all three rookies excelled, but Evero also kept faith with Nick Scott along the way.

Scott quickly became a scapegoat for the team's failings last season and to start the new campaign. Evero trusts him, and the coordinator doesn't believe the safety's performance levels have warranted anything other than prominent involvement.

After playing 100 percent of snaps versus the Jaguars, Scott was on the field for 98% of Carolina's defensive snaps in Week 2. Only Tre'von Moehrig, Mike Jackson Sr., Christian Rozeboom, and Jaycee Horn played more. His performance was a little better, but there were obvious flaws in coverage and hesitancy in support on occasion.

Any fans who were hoping for Scott to be demoted or removed from the equation entirely will be out of luck. That's not going to happen. Evero's made his feelings known through action. Ransom's involvement will increase gradually, but seemingly not at the expense of the former Penn State standout.

That doesn't do much for the Panthers' future. Scott is a veteran player who's regressed from his days with the Los Angeles Rams. But with Evero facing questions about his job status, it's no surprise to see the play-caller lean on experience over the early stages of the campaign.

If it doesn't work, Evero won't be around. But at least he'll go out the way he wants, with a reliance on players who've earned his respect.

Not many expected Scott to have such an important role, especially based on last season's efforts. The Panthers signed him to a one-year deal, supposedly for his special-teams prowess. He only played five of those against the Cardinals, so expect the defensive back to be a big part of the team's strategy in 2025.

Some fans might not like it, but they should make their peace after calls to replace him fell on deaf ears.

