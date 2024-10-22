3 possible trade destinations for Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are 1-6. They have a 3-21 record dating back to last season. This moribund franchise is going nowhere but down, seemingly reaching new levels of rock bottom every week.
General manager Dan Morgan needs to react accordingly. The front-office leader is facing increasing scrutiny after getting a promotion during the offseason. He's got a long-term plan in place, but this season is a lost cause. That's why the former linebacker must consider stockpiling assets in readiness for the 2025 offseason.
Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network named Miles Sanders as someone who could be available. The veteran running back hasn't met expectations since joining the team in 2023 free agency. With second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks nearing a return, those in power could look to get something for the Pro Bowler before his inevitable departure during the spring.
With this in mind, here are three possible landing spots for Sanders before the 2024 trade deadline.
Possible trade destinations for Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders
Kansas City Chiefs
This would be a decent landing spot for Miles Sanders. The Kansas City Chiefs are unbeaten as they go in search of a historic three-peat. However, they are relying more on the defense rather than any miraculous offensive production we've come to typically expect from Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.
Bringing back Kareem Hunt seems to have plugged the gap left by the injured Isiah Pacheco. They also have Samaje Perine as their pass-catching weapon, but someone like Miles Sanders would arguably be an upgrade despite his lackluster production with the Carolina Panthers.
The Chiefs are reportedly more interested in acquiring a wide receiver before the 2024 trade deadline. Nobody will be doing Kansas City any favors - certainly in the AFC. Acquiring a decent pass-catcher out of the backfield wouldn't be a bad consolation prize.
Carolina would probably dispose of Sanders for a late-round selection or perhaps even a pick swap. The former second-rounder out of Penn State would jump at the chance to join a perennial powerhouse if something could be worked out.