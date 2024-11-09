3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will beat NY Giants in Week 10
Carolina Panthers ground game dominates
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales has received a fair amount of criticism in regards to the offense not fully unlocking their potential in the run game. Fans think that he needs to exploit the unit's biggest strength moving forward.
Chuba Hubbard has been on a tear this season. He’s currently fifth in the NFL with 665 rushing and five rushing touchdowns. General manager Dan Morgan rewarded him accordingly, giving the former fourth-round pick a four-year extension worth $33.2 million.
Hubbard has financial security and should be brimming with confidence. He must be a massive part of the game plan for the Panthers in Week 10.
More help is on the way for the Panthers as second-round pick Jonathon Brooks is trending toward making his debut on Sunday. The expectation is not for the Texas product to be the starter all of a sudden. Fans can expect the rookie to receive a few touches to begin his NFL career after missing a year thanks to a torn ACL.
The Panthers' run game is already solid, but the addition of Brooks could morph it into a two-headed monster. This is similar to what Carolina's support witnessed in the late 2000s with DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart.
The Giants' defense struggles against the run. They are allowing opposing offenses to rush for 5.2 yards per carry, which ranks worst in the NFL. They have given up a total of 1,283 rushing yards on the season - fourth worst in the league. That averages out to 143 rushing yards per game.
Needless to say, this would be a great week for Canales to have a signature game to get some big production on the ground. If the Panthers can rush for over 125 yards, their chances of winning will increase exponentially at the Allianz Arena in Munich.