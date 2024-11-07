Chuba Hubbard extension signals Carolina Panthers' intent to recreate old recipe
By Dean Jones
Chuba Hubbard is the epitome of what Dan Morgan is trying to mold within the Carolina Panthers. The running back has emerged from obscurity to become a core component of the team's plans. He'll now be around throughout the general manager's ambitious project after agreeing to a new long-term deal with the franchise.
Hubbard signed a four-year, $33.2 million extension that also includes $15 million in new guaranteed money and with a maximum value of $37.2 million. One could make a case for this being a little rich considering the holes elsewhere, but it's the clearest sign yet of how the Panthers are going to approach their plans on offense moving forward.
Some questioned Carolina's decision to give Hubbard such a lofty financial commitment. This centers on their choice to trade up to No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft for Jonathon Brooks, who looked primed for Heisman Trophy consideration at Texas last season before tearing his ACL.
That's got some merit. One must also examine the current landscape across the Panthers' offense and a recipe for success previously.
Carolina Panthers looking to replicate previously successful offensive strategy
The Panthers are going back to a model that worked so emphatically once upon a time. Some of the best times in franchise history came when Carolina had DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart sharing responsibilities in the backfield. They complimented each other superbly. Once dual-threat quarterback Cam Newton came into the fold, the team reached heights not seen before or since.
Considering Morgan's close association with the organization and full knowledge of its history, the thought probably crossed his mind. This bears more significance when one considers there are still serious concerns about the quarterback instability despite Bryce Young's improved production since his reintroduction into a starting role.
Williams and Stewart are embedded into Panthers' folklore. Morgan is hoping the tandem of Hubbard and Brooks can do the same.
There's also a more modern example. The Detroit Lions have David Mongomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. One brings a physical aspect and an imposing red-zone threat. The other represents an electrifying dual threat capable of exploiting even the slightest crease for a big gain. It's the perfect combination that causes endless nightmares for opposing defenses.
The Lions are a far more balanced team overall than the Panthers. But this can provide a solid foundation from which to build. Something that could help head coach Dave Canales finally implement his supposed stubbornness in running the football behind their phenomenal offensive line.
Nobody thought Hubbard would get another contract after his rookie year. He's worked exceptionally hard to become an important part of the team's plans and seized opportunities when they arrived. The Panthers have let far too many solid performers leave for peanuts or nothing at all in recent years. This extension is another strong statement from Morgan that things are changing.
Brandt Tilis will ensure this contract is constructed to benefit the team. If Hubbard and Brooks become the new Williams and Stewart, it'll be money well spent.