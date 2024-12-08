3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will upset the red-hot Eagles in Week 14
Carolina Panthers will win the turnover battle
Bryce Young has been doing a great job the last three games of playing clean football and not turning the ball over. He’s looked super confident and in control of the offense since the Carolina Panthers' game against the New York Giants in Germany. He needs to continue that trend in Philadelphia as the Eagles are a team that has been hot lately.
The Eagles' defense does a good job of holding opposing offenses to low completion percentage rates. They are the top defense in limiting quarterbacks on yards per pass attempt with only 6.2 while giving up the third least passing yards so far in 2024.
To make things more complicated for the Panthers, the Eagles defense is tied for the sixth most quarterback sacks so far with 36.
Needless to say, Young and the Panthers offense have their work cut out for them. It will not be as easy to throw the ball around the field as they have been.
The good news for the Panthers' defense is that they forced two turnovers with interceptions in last week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers courtesy of safety Xavier Woods and rookie cornerback Chau Smith-Wade. If Ejiro Evero's unit can force the Eagles' offense into some turnovers, Carolina would be in a good position to pick up a win.
The Eagles' defense does a great job against the run as well. They are leading the league in rush fumbles and ball security will be massive for the Panthers in this matchup. Chuba Hubbard needs to put last weekend's fumble at the back of his mind and return to the accomplished production fans have been accustomed to seeing from the Oklahoma State product.
If the Panthers can win the turnover battle against the Eagles, it will be a big step in the right direction to take home a win.