Panthers veteran throws support behind Chuba Hubbard after costly blunder
By Dean Jones
There was nobody more despondent leaving Bank of America Stadium on Sunday than Chuba Hubbard. The running back's costly fumble ended the Carolina Panthers' hopes of a potential victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime. His dejection after the contest was evident and entirely understandable.
Hubbard's emerged as one of the team's most important players this season. He's set the tone on offense and been the one constant amid the chaos. This is something recognized by the front office, who rewarded the former fourth-round selection accordingly with a long-term extension.
Everyone makes mistakes. Hubbard is an emerging leader within the locker room and holds himself to a high standard. Several other factors caused Carolina's demise in Week 13, but the fumble took center stage considering what happened almost immediately after.
Carolina Panthers rallied around Chuba Hubbard after Week 13 fumble
It came as no surprise to see Hubbard's teammates rally around the player in the aftermath. Veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen urged the Oklahoma State product to keep the bigger picture in mind regarding his body of work this season. He cannot let this setback define him moving forward. That is the message.
"It's probably the easiest to not be upset with him because of the way that he works, the way that he puts so much time into this game, his body, his technique. He puts so much in his preparation that there's a guy that you just say, 'Hey man, like this is football, the stuff happens. We know your heart; we know what you're trying to do.' We love that guy. And it's because of what he puts in week in, week out, and not one person; I know not one person in this locker room is thinking about him losing us that game. That is the farthest thing from the truth. So, he needs to know that from everyone because he's been carrying us as a team this whole year. So, obviously, it was so much love for him."- Adam Thielen via Panthers.com
Hubbard must heed this advice. The Panthers will be counting on him heavily down the stretch. Dwelling on this error for too long is not an option.
The Panthers are still pulling in the same direction despite having another losing record already confirmed in 2024. They are starting to show signs of life following a torrid start. Hubbard's been a huge part of that, so head coach Dave Canales cannot afford his offensive focal point to wallow in self-pity.
Fortunately for Hubbard, he's overcome plenty of adversity throughout his career. Not many thought he had any future in Carolina after a disappointing rookie campaign. He fought back, seized every opportunity, and found himself as a core part of the franchise's future.
Displaying the same resolve after this mishap is crucial. Hubbard cannot afford to let his hard work go to waste. Getting back on track won't be easy this weekend at the Philadelphia Eagles, but expect to see a positive response of some kind.
Hubbard can take great comfort from the strong support system in place. This will end up being a blip rather than anything more concerning. And after everything he's given to the cause this season, one could forgive him one lapse - no matter how vital it became in the grand scheme of things.