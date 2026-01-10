3 wildly bold Panthers predictions for playoff showdown with the Rams

The Carolina Panthers are back in the playoffs. It's been a long time coming for head coach Dave Canales' squad, but they have a massive task ahead of them at Bank of America Stadium.

Even though the Panthers have already beaten the Los Angeles Rams once this season, most experts expect a different outcome in the knockout rounds. Carolina is a heavy underdog, and Sean McVay's team isn't expected to fall at the first hurdle. Everything has to go right to stay competitive, but Canales' men have proven capable of hanging with anyone if everyone meets expectations.

A fascinating wild-card collision awaits in an electrifying atmosphere, aided by the return of franchise icon Cam Newton to bang the Keep Pounding drum. Before then, here are three bold predictions for Carolina's first playoff outing since 2017.

Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers' playoff showdown with the Rams

Carolina Panthers rush for 150+ yards

With wet and windy weather expected at Bank of America Stadium, establishing the run game is crucial. The Panthers had great success with their running back tandem of Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard earlier this season. Things tailed off down the stretch, so the significance of bouncing back cannot be overstated.

Dowdle and Hubbard are capable. Bryce Young can also gain yards on the ground when the situation dictates. Carolina secured 164 rushing yards in its win over the Rams earlier this season. They will need something similar to improve their chances of reaching the divisional round.

Carolina Panthers' defense forces three turnovers

One of the primary catalysts behind Carolina's win over the Rams in Week 13 was its turnover creation. Mike Jackson Sr.'s pick-six was the undoubted highlight, and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will be looking for his players to take advantage of the less-than-ideal conditions expected to bolster dreams of advancing.

Matthew Stafford has been here before. The game stays at the same pace for him, regardless of the stakes. But if the Panthers can get the NFL MVP candidate off his spot and make him uncomfortable, more turnover opportunities could present themselves. Taking advantage of them is crucial.

Carolina Panthers cause a monumental upset

The Panthers have their backs against the wall. Nobody is giving them a legitimate shot at beating the Rams again. However, as Canales' squad has proven on countless occasions this season, that's just the way they like it.

Being so heavily unfavored makes the Panthers dangerous. They are playing with house money. All the pressure is on Los Angeles. This allows them to perform with an added sense of freedom, with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Carolina is a big underdog. But big dogs have big bites.