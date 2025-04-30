3 winners (and 2 losers) from the Panthers’ 2025 NFL Draft moves

Loser No. 1

Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers OLB

The Carolina Panthers needed to bolster their edge-rushing room at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft. Most fans and analysts expected Dan Morgan to address this with his first-round pick at No. 8 overall. The general manager had something else in mind.

After the Panthers took wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall, Morgan's ruthless aggression was evident on Day 2. The Panthers traded up in the second and third rounds to land their preferred targets. They were both pass-rushers.

Nic Scourton was the first. He was swiftly followed by Princely Umanmielen. This represented a major statement of intent from Morgan, which also gives Ejiro Evero five legitimate edge options heading into the 2025 campaign.

There might be one on the outside looking in when push comes to shove. Jadeveon Clowney is the elder statesman with one year remaining on his deal. Morgan was also noncommittal about his future when discussing the addition of his new edge threats.

Removing Clowney from the equation would be a mistake. He's still performing well, and his leadership would be a significant asset for the likes of Scourton and Umanmielen to depend upon throughout their rookie transitions. But if another team comes in with a trade offer, the Panthers might consider it.

Winner No. 2

Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB

Fans were eagerly anticipating what reinforcements on offense would arrive during the draft. Dan Morgan did nothing to bolster the supporting cast around quarterback Bryce Young in free agency, rightfully focusing his attention on Ejiro Evero's historically bad defense. That changed quickly when the selection event began.

Young was overjoyed when wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan came into the fold. The Panthers weren't done there, picking up several offensive pieces who could carve out roles for themselves immediately.

Running back Trevor Etienne, tight end Mitchell Evans, and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. all have promise attached. This raises standards and increases competition, which is only going to help Young take another leap, entering a crucial Year 3 of his professional career.

Young showed enough last season to suggest improvements can arrive. He grew in confidence, displayed tremendous resolve to fight back after being benched, and grew as a leader along the way. The Panthers are now building around the Heisman Trophy winner with supreme confidence. That's a far cry from being tabbed as one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history after being sent to the sidelines before Week 3.

The Panthers have placed everything around Young. They'll be expecting the gifted signal-caller to deliver.