3 winners (and 2 losers) from the first wave of Panthers 2025 free agency

The first wave of free agency is over, and the Carolina Panthers were highly active. Dan Morgan promised an aggressive approach to fixing some glaring roster holes. The front-office leader lived up to his billing in no uncertain terms.

There was some early disappointment when the Panthers had prolific defensive lineman Milton Williams snatched from under their noses by the New England Patriots. That's all part of the business, but Morgan pivoted effectively to ensure he wasn't left short-handed.

It was a promising start to phase two of Morgan's plan. There is a lot of hard work ahead, so fans are expecting more acquisitions and a solid draft class with eight selections at the Panthers' disposal.

Looking at the uncertainty surrounding Carolina's rivals in the NFC South, there's a chance for Morgan to make the improvements needed to be more competitive. Nobody is getting too carried away, but the trajectory is pointing up after years of languishing among the bottom feeders.

As we await further developments regarding Carolina's roster regeneration efforts, here are three winners and two losers from the first wave of Panthers' free agency in 2025.

Winners and losers from the first wave of Carolina Panthers free agency

Winner No. 1

Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB

The Carolina Panthers focused their primary investments on the defensive side of the football this offseason. However, running back Chuba Hubbard must be thrilled with their additions and retentions on offense over the last week.

Carolina is running it back with the same offensive line. Austin Corbett and Cade Mays will compete for the starting center job over the summer. The Panthers even re-signed Brady Christensen, who was widely expected to take his chances elsewhere in free agency. This maintains continuity and provides Hubbard with the road plowers needed to put up significant numbers once again in 2025.

Hubbard also got himself a new partner in the running back room. With Miles Sanders now on the Dallas Cowboys following his release and Jonathon Brooks recovering from another torn ACL, the Panthers brought in Rico Dowdle on a one-year deal. He went over 1,000 rushing yards last season and is a threat in the passing game when opportunities arise. This takes the pressure off the former Oklahoma State standout, giving Carolina a potentially prolific one-two backfield punch alongside quarterback Bryce Young.

The Panthers believed enough in Hubbard to give him a four-year extension during the 2024 season. With the same offensive line and an explosive running back partner, hopes are high that he can continue emerging into one of the league's most productive players at the position.