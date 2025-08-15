3 winners (and 2 losers) from Panthers' explosive joint practice against Texans

The Carolina Panthers are ramping up intensity with just a few short weeks until their Week 1 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dave Canales and Dan Morgan got another strong measuring stick with joint practice versus the Houston Texans.

If the Panthers were looking for some hot conditions in preparation for their trip to Florida to begin the campaign, they got it. It was humid, uncomfortable, and led to some frayed tempers throughout. But overall, it was another worthwhile experience for everyone involved.

This will give the Panthers more useful information with final cuts on the immediate horizon. There are still two preseason games left, but the level of intensity in this environment saw some thrive and others fail to meet the required standard.

With this in mind, here are three winners and two losers from Carolina's joint practice in Houston.

Winners and losers from Panthers' explosive joint practice against the Texans

Winner No. 1

Xavier Legette — WR

All eyes were on Xavier Legette to see how he'd respond after getting ejected against the Cleveland Browns. The wide receiver was up to the challenge, putting on a fine display during what was an impressive day at the office.

Legette produced a memorable moment with an exceptional touchdown catch from quarterback Bryce Young. This told Dave Canales a lot about the player's inner resolve and his ability to use criticism effectively.

Tuff TD in the corner pic.twitter.com/Q3SuldCbXv — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 14, 2025

Loser No. 1

Pass rush

It was not a good session for the pass rush. Carolina's edge unit did get a couple of would-be sacks from Patrick Jones II, but that was where the positives ended. Nic Scourton also left on a cart, although this was reportedly heat-related rather than anything on the injury front.

This lack of production was concerning. Houston's offensive line isn't exactly stellar, so major improvements are needed before Week 1.

Winner No. 2

Mike Jackson Sr. — CB

The outstanding summer of Mike Jackson Sr. continued in Houston. There was no Jaycee Horn for the joint practice as he still deals with hand soreness following a car accident. The veteran stepped up into the No. 1 role and flourished once again.

Jackson came down with an interception from C.J. Stroud and looked assured in coverage all day. Trading for and re-signing the defensive back was a stroke of genius from general manager Dan Morgan.

2 with the takeaway pic.twitter.com/snllz9BVwK — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 14, 2025

Loser No. 2

Linebackers

Trevin Wallace didn't participate due to a personal matter. Even so, this was more proof that the Panthers simply don't have enough at the defensive second level.

There is still time for Morgan to add more. Based on this showing and the preseason game versus Cleveland, he would be wise to find reinforcements quickly.

Winner No. 3

Austin Corbett — C

The Panthers confirmed Austin Corbett as their starting center in 2025. It's clear from his blocking clinic at practice that the former second-round pick out of Nevada is brimming with confidence.

If Corbett gets a clear run of good fortune on the health front this season, it's got the scope to be a game-changer in no uncertain terms.

