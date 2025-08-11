Panthers’ crucial summer battle ends in sudden conclusion for one big reason

The Carolina Panthers have declared a victor in their hottest position battle of the summer. And head coach Dave Canales outlined the determining factor that eventually separated Austin Corbett and Cade Mays from the starting center job.

This perhaps happened quicker than anticipated. Corbett and Mays were expected to fight it out right through the preseason before the Panthers determined their No. 1 for the new campaign. That wasn't the case, with the former second-round pick getting the nod after one warmup contest.

Leadership propels Austin Corbett to Carolina Panthers' starting center job in 2025

Canales lifted the lid on the primary factor that saw the Panthers go with Corbett over Mays. Although the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator acknowledged it was a close call, leadership qualities tipped the scales when push came to shove.

"We decided to make that decision knowing that this week, going to Houston with the joint practice and then having the game, we felt like those reps just kind of solidifying who's the starter going to be with Bryce Young, it's a good time to kind of transition to where he's getting more of those reps versus split. I mean, it was a really close competition, and I think [Austin] Corbett just kind of brings a level of leadership that just kind of edged him out, in my opinion. So, again, competition brings out the best in both guys, and I was really proud of the way that they competed." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

Corbett was always considered to be the frontrunner. The interior presence has more accomplished previous production to call upon, but some brutal injuries over the last few years meant this was far from a done deal.

These fears have been alleviated enough to see Corbett resume his starting responsibilities as the anchor to Carolina's dominant protection in front of quarterback Bryce Young. But if the injury bug bites again, the Panthers know they have a more than capable understudy ready to slot in immediately.

Mays will be disappointed, especially after leaving such a good impression last season. He remains part of the team's plans as a versatile chess piece capable of manning any spot on the interior. And if he continues to develop in the coming months, the Tennessee product could get another starting chance in Carolina or elsewhere next year.

That's for the future. For now, the Panthers have made their choice. And few would argue it isn't the right call if Corbett picks up where he left off.

Health will determine that, which remains the biggest question of all.

