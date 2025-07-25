Panthers camp just started but one battle is already stealing the spotlight

The Carolina Panthers are still bedding everyone into the heated training camp environment. Not having fans in attendance dampens the overall atmosphere, but that doesn't mean the stakes are not already high for those looking to cement starting spots or places on the 53-man roster.

And one position battle is already stealing the spotlight.

Carolina's offensive line went from a glaring weak link to an area of strength last season. The free-agent additions of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis were a big reason why — something that also made things easier for the Panthers' bookend tackle tandem of Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton.

This surge in consistency doesn't happen with solid production from the center spot. There was some pivoting needed after injuries, but everyone stepped up to the plate in difficult circumstances.

The Panthers are giving two players a chance to fight for the No. 1 position this summer. Veteran lineman Austin Corbett got a new one-year deal this offseason despite dealing with some injury complications over the last couple of years. Cade Mays was also rewarded accordingly after performing extremely well when brought back into the fold.

Carolina Panthers are embracing the competition between Austin Corbett and Cade Mays

Dave Canales is alternating days in the starting lineup between Corbett and Mays. The head coach wants them to feel comfortable with quarterback Bryce Young. He also believes this added competition is bringing the best out in both candidates right out of the gate.

"Yeah, I think we're just going to let them both kind of play it out and alternate days with who goes with Bryce [Young]. That chemistry matters, how the whole group works with communication and all those things. We're looking at all of it, and we're going to evaluate it, and again, I love competition. I love asking guys to bring their best." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

There's no chance Corbett and Mays won't be around when the 53-man roster is confirmed. However, both will be seeking starting involvement. And Canales is probably going to take this right through the preseason into Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fans are trying to pick up clues. That might become clearer the further we get into camp, but it's a 50-50 split currently. And there is just no telling who is going to get the upper hand.

From the outside looking in, Corbett is probably the favorite. He's more experienced and made a seamless transition to the spot last year before another cruel injury blow. Staying healthy is the biggest stumbling block, but all signs are pointing up so far.

Mays won't be giving up without a fight. And looking at the way Carolina is running things under the current regime, the person who outperforms the other will be rewarded.

