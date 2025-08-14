4 Panthers plummeting down the depth chart as final cuts loom large

There isn't much time to alter perceptions for those looking to make the Carolina Panthers' roster in 2025.

General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales will continue to push every player to be better. However, some are rapidly approaching lost-cause territory.

Carolina's opening preseason game against the Cleveland Browns had some positives, but it was a stark reminder of how much more work is ahead. Considering those in power have hopes of mounting a potential NFC South title challenge this season, the urgency to improve is there for all to see.

Most things are seemingly locked up for the Panthers right now. Others are hanging in the balance. But these four players seem to be plunging down the depth chart with final cuts on the not-too-distant horizon.

Panthers players plummeting down the depth chart as final cuts loom large

Jacoby Windmon — LB

There's no doubt the Panthers are light on dependable options at the linebacker spot right now. Morgan will keep a close eye on the waiver wire for possible reinforcements, but Jacoby Windmon didn't do his chances of rotational involvement much good in Carolina's preseason opener.

One could even argue that undrafted free-agent Bam Martin-Scott has moved ahead of him in the pecking order. That's not a good look.

Shemar Bartholomew — CB

The Panthers need more at the cornerback position. But the emergence of undrafted rookie Corey Thornton is providing some hope lower down the depth chart.

Thornton's been an absolute revelation, passing every challenge with flying colors to all but seal his roster spot. That won't be good news for everybody, and it could hit Shemar Bartholomew harder than most.

Raheem Blackshear — RB

It was always going to be tough for Raheem Blackshear to make the team this summer. The Panthers strengthened their running back corps, and they also have an abundance of options capable of manning kick return duties to further raise pessimism.

Blackshear was a non-factor in all phases against the Browns as others thrived. That puts another nail in his proverbial coffin in Carolina.

David Moore — WR

Canales wants to find room for David Moore on his roster. The pair have a close bond from two previous stops before linking back up in Carolina. There is a trust that takes time to develop, which puts him in a strong position in a crowded wideout room.

At the same time, Moore is way down the pecking order now, especially after gaining two receptions from six targets versus the Browns. Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Adam Thielen, and Xavier Legette are the top four. Hunter Renfrow has made an outstanding impression. Sixth-round rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. is explosive. All should be ahead of him, so it's a case of how many they take through.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis