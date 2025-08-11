4 winners (and 3 losers) from Panthers' preseason loss against the Browns

Although the Carolina Panthers didn't come away from their preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns with a win, it wasn't a complete dud.

There were some positives to take from the warm-up encounter. There were also some negatives, but head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan will have a better indication of where their squad is currently.

We are a couple of weeks from final cuts. Anyone failing to meet the required standards by now might not last much longer. At the same time, Carolina will continue with its plan to give everyone a chance before determining their fate one way or another.

The stakes have been raised. But before then, here are four winners and three losers from Carolina's preseason curtain raiser at Bank of America Stadium.

Winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers' preseason loss against the Browns

Winner No. 1

Bryce Young - QB

It was a brief cameo, but Bryce Young did nothing to diminish the optimism around a genuine breakout campaign in 2025. He was composed pre-snap, poised in the pocket, and made the right decisions. The former Alabama star earned a fantastic 137.5 passer rating for his efforts, which was a tremendous start to his on-field exploits.

Loser No. 1

Xavier Legette - WR

If Xavier Legette was hoping to stand out, he accomplished it. Unfortunately, it was for the wrong reasons after the wide receiver was ejected for throwing punches with Browns cornerback Rayshawn Mitchell.

Legette apologized, but Canales wasn't impressed. He made that abundantly clear with a stark warning regarding future discipline after the clash.

Winner No. 2

Bobby Brown III - DL

The Panthers have a genuine nose tackle for the first time since Ejiro Evero joined the team. Based on this dominant first impression, which also came with a 91.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, interior force Bobby Brown III could be among Carolina's most important offseason signings when it's all said and done.

Loser No. 2

Yosh Nijman - OT

The Panthers opted to keep Yosh Nijman around for depth purposes this offseason. However, this lackluster showing makes the health of Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu integral to the team's chances of mounting a surprise NFC South title challenge in 2025.

Winner No. 3

Corey Thornton - CB

The emergence of Corey Thornton is rapidly becoming one of the summer's biggest positives in Carolina. His accomplished coverage capabilities in this one, especially when going up against former Panthers wideout Diontae Johnson, left a massive impression on proceedings.

Loser No. 3

Tershawn Wharton - DL

It wasn't a great night for Tershawn Wharton. He struggled to generate pressure and failed to maintain his discipline against the run. There is nothing to overly concern just yet, but the Panthers will be expecting better from the free-agent signing moving forward.

Winner No. 4

Nic Scourton - OLB

Panthers fans were eager to see what Nic Scourton could do in a typical game-day setting. They weren't disappointed.

Scourton's ability to wreak havoc in the opposing backfield was evident throughout. His high motor and relentless pursuit caught the eye. Consider the appetite whetted before the regular season.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis