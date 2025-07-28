3 winners (and 2 losers) from Week 1 of Panthers 2025 training camp

Loser No. 2

Josey Jewell - Former Carolina Panthers LB

The Carolina Panthers have dealt with some major injury problems over the last two seasons. This bears more significance on defense, with several top-level performers suffering long-term issues as Ejiro Evero's unit put together an embarrassing campaign in 2024.

Training camp, unfortunately, started similarly. The Panthers were rocked by veteran linebacker Josey Jewell's medical testing before the first practice. He was still experiencing concussion symptoms seven months after suffering the complication against the Arizona Cardinals. After much deliberation, both sides mutually agreed to part ways.

This is a hammer blow. Jewell was expected to play a key role on defense this season as Carolina's leader in the linebacker room. He still wants to continue his career, but focusing on his health needs to take priority right now.

That doesn't help the Panthers, who look dangerously short of dependable options at the defensive second level. Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace look set to start, but depth behind them is razor-thin unless someone like undrafted free agent Bam Martin-Scott can rise into a key rotational role.

Dan Morgan will be watching events unfold closely. If he's not entirely satisfied, he'll strengthen the group. Those plans won't include Jewell, whose NFL future is firmly under a cloud after this development.

Winner No. 3

Princely Umanmielen - Carolina Panthers OLB

Princely Umanmielen hasn't come into the Panthers to settle for a second-string role. The third-round selection wants to silence his doubters and prove people wrong. He can accomplish this by surging into a prominent spot in the pass-rushing rotation at training camp.

Umanmielen caused a stir on the first day of camp. After beating left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, the former Ole Miss standout knocked the football out of quarterback Bryce Young's hands. That drew the ire of head coach Dave Canales, who wants to protect Carolina's franchise player at all costs.

This was a teaching moment for Umanmielen. Generating pressure is desirable, but the quarterback cannot be touched. It's a mistake the rookie won't be making again, and he's left an immensely positive impression overall.

There is a lot to like about Umanmielen's explosiveness off the snap. His first step is exceptional, and there is enough bend in his repertoire to make things difficult for any edge protector in his path.

The Panthers didn't think Umanmielen would be available in the third round. Dan Morgan traded up, sacrificing a later pick, to secure his services. This chip on his shoulder, coupled with the obvious physical gifts at the player's disposal, could see the first-year pro become an important piece of the puzzle sooner than expected.

