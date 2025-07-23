Panthers rookie gets his NFL welcome the hard way on Day 1 of camp

The first day of training camp is always passionate and brimming with enthusiasm. Players have been chomping at the bit to get themselves back in the groove after so long away from legitimate competition. That can often lead to some overzealous effort and a little over-exuberance as they look to make a good impression.

That proved to be the case with one incident that abruptly brought an end to the first session. Something that was also a rude awakening for rookie edge rusher Princely Umanmielen.

Carolina thought enough of Umanmielen to trade up and acquire him in the third round. He came into the franchise with a big chip on his shoulder after dropping further down the draft order than most anticipated. The Ole Miss product left a good impression in early workouts, and he's eager to do the same in the training camp pressure cooker.

Princely Umanmielen gets an important lesson on Day 1 of Carolina Panthers training camp

This went a little over the top during scrimmages. Umanmielen managed to generate pressure on quarterback Bryce Young, who cannot be touched under any circumstances. The first-year pro forgot that for a second, stripping the football from his grasp — something that forced head coach Dave Canales into drastic action.

It was another teaching moment for Canales. Practice concluded slightly before time, and Umanmielen was left in no doubt about the standards moving forward.

Bryce Young on Princely play: There’s a certain “etiquette” in football that young guy just needed to be reminded of. — Joe Person (@josephperson) July 23, 2025

This isn't college. Young is the franchise quarterback and should be treated as such. Getting pressure is fantastic, but that's where the play ends.

When the preseason arrives, it's a different story. Umanmielen can fire at will against the opposition in a typical game-day setting. Until then, reining it in is not only desired, it's demanded.

Umanmielen won't be making the same mistake again. Canales gave him a pass of sorts, which is understandable with the first-day adrenaline pumping and a fierce desire to catch the eye. If it happens again, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator will not be as lenient.

It was a positive first session overall. Things might have ended on something of a sour note for Umanmielen, but there will be no bad blood or resentment from anyone in the locker room. These things happen; it's football. But the message from Canales was abundantly clear.

The Panthers need to take care of each other before potentially wreaking havoc on the league. And when it comes to Young, Umanmielen must keep his hands to himself.

