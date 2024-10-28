3 winners (and 4 losers) from Carolina Panthers' defeat at the Broncos
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 2
Josey Jewell - Carolina Panthers LB
It wasn't all doom and gloom for the Carolina Panthers regarding injuries in Week 8. They welcomed back several established stars on both sides of the football at the Denver Broncos. This didn't come with anything other than another defeat, but it was a silver lining nonetheless.
Josey Jewell was one such example who got the green light to participate. The veteran linebacker wasn't going to miss this game versus his old employers. This also brought some added intensity to his game that hadn't been evident consistently enough since joining the Panthers in free agency.
Jewell finished with 10 tackles and one tackle for loss. He was a commanding force against the run, helping stop Javonte Williams when he ran in between the tackles. There were some deficiencies in coverage, but it was a pleasing return to the lineup for the first time since Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Considering the Panthers are without Shaq Thompson and rookie third-rounder Trevin Wallace is going through some growing pains, Jewell's contribution will be vital over the second half of 2024.
Loser No. 3
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
This was a perfect opportunity for Jonathan Mingo to impose himself after being an afterthought in recent weeks. Injuries to key contributors in the passing attack meant a slight window of opportunity opened for the wide receiver. Unfortunately, he was unable to maximize it once again.
Mingo failed to bring in any of his three targets throughout the contest. He lacks the explosiveness needed to create separation and doesn't have the ball skills to make tough catches. Some obvious confidence issues need to be rectified before he can be considered part of the franchise's long-term future. That's a dangerous concoction.
Seven players had more receptions than Mingo. Two of them had fewer targets. The Ole Miss product is still relatively early in his professional career, but this looks like another Terrace Marshall Jr. situation all over again for the Panthers.
If Dan Morgan thinks Mingo cannot be salvaged, the general manager could look to recoup something for the pass-catcher before the 2024 trade deadline. Whether interest arrives or what offer would be acceptable is another matter, but things look pretty bleak right now.