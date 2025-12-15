3 winners (and 4 losers) from Panthers' disastrous defeat at the Saints

Loser No. 3

Ikem Ekwonu - Carolina Panthers OT

Ikem Ekwonu has made strides this season. The formidable left tackle looks well on course to earn a lucrative contract extension from the Carolina Panthers when the campaign concludes, but this was a poor outing from the No. 6 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Ekwonu was matched up with New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young almost constantly. He hasn't met the generational hype coming out of Ohio State, but the edge force is quietly putting together an outstanding campaign. And to say he got the better of Carolina's blindside mauler would be a massive understatement.

Young had Ekwonu on the back foot immediately. He was able to push the tackle back, collapsing Bryce Young's pocket with alarming frequency. He shed his blocks on running plays and had enough explosiveness to bend around the edge when the situation called for it. The North Carolina State product had no answer, so a bounce-back showing is essential when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town.

Winner No. 3

Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR

It took a while for wide receiver Jalen Coker to find his feet after returning from injury this season. Missing the start of 20025 was a devastating setback, especially considering the Panthers traded Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings. Still, the efficient pass-catcher is starting to come to life at the best possible time.

Coker was once again Carolina's most consistent asset in the passing game. His route-running was sharp, and his renowned ball skills helped enormously. The former Holy Cross standout made a sensational catch on the boundary. He also secured a touchdown grab after a beautifully timed throw by quarterback Bryce Young.

More importantly, Coker is putting together a prolonged run of games without any further injury problems. If the same trend continues over the next three games, the Panthers would be wise to offer him a long-term extension when his contract expires this spring.

Loser No. 4

Dave Canales - Carolina Panthers HC

Dave Canales called for his players to maintain supreme focus with the playoffs in sight. The head coach didn't want his squad to get caught up in the hype, but it failed to prevent another dismal loss as the Saints swept Carolina.

For the second time this season, Canales was outcoached by Kellen Moore. One can point to his players' lack of execution, but it doesn't change the fact. His defense made Tyler Shough look like an All-Pro once again, and the defensive scheme managed to restrict the Panthers with the same effectiveness as in their first outing, without changing too much.

This was a body blow to the Panthers' hopes of clinching the NFC South championship. However, they are not out of the fight just yet, so fans are going to find out a lot more about Canales in the coming days before a make-or-break showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.