Panthers insider affirmed what fans have already figured out about Ikem Ekwonu

The Carolina Panthers are right in the middle of a surprising NFC South title challenge at their bye week, which is far better than fans expected heading into the campaign. But make no mistake, general manager Dan Morgan will already be forming concise plans with other front-office figures about how to attack a crucial third offseason at the helm.

There is plenty of speculation surrounding quarterback Bryce Young's future, with his fifth-year option looming. However, several other contract issues demand the former linebacker's attention before preparations for the 2026 campaign gather pace.

And one Panthers insider believes extending left tackle Ikem Ekwonu will be right at the top of Morgan's extensive to-do list.

Carolina Panthers insider states Ikem Ekwonu extension is a top offseason priority

Joe Person of The Athletic acknowledged that contract negotiations are tricky to predict. However, he thought Ekwonu's improved consistency this season, coupled with the value of high-performing blindside protectors around the league, makes a new deal likely at some stage during the offseason.

"[Ikem] Ekwonu has given up five sacks this season, his lowest total since allowing six as a rookie, according to PFF [Pro Football Focus]. The Panthers know how valuable left tackles are and want to keep Ickey around. You never know how negotiations will go. But re-signing Ekwonu will be an offseason priority." Joe Person

Panthers fans demanded to see a positive response from Ekwonu after he freely admitted to being complacent during his sophomore season in 2023. They got their wish, with his outstanding run blocking and more confident pass protection representing significant steps forward for a player on the verge of becoming a franchise cornerstone.

Tying down left tackles to long-term deals is not cheap these days. Ekwonu's next financial commitment could be north of $20 million per season, which is a lot. Still, this is a developmental staff that rewards those drafted by the franchise. The No. 6 pick in 2022 is ascending and firmly establishing himself as a quiet leader. Nothing is guaranteed, but all signs point to the North Carolina State product getting an extension when the time comes.

Morgan has invested a significant amount in both sides of the trenches, and it's had the desired effect. Ekwonu is next in line for a bumper payday. And if he finishes strongly over Carolina's final four contests, the decision to reward him accordingly will be a relatively straightforward one.

And in truth, that already might be a foregone conclusion.