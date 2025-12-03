Dan Graziano said what Panthers fans long suspected about Bryce Young

Bryce Young is making progress. It's not perfect yet, and there is a blueprint for getting the better of him. But considering how bleak things looked once upon a time, the Carolina Panthers must be satisfied with how things are unfolding.

Even though the Panthers remain firmly in the NFC South title race during their bye week, speculation is already running wild about what the future holds for Young beyond 2025. The Panthers have all options open, but one NFL insider believes there is one direction general manager Dan Morgan will take when push comes to shove.

And whichever way Morgan goes, it promises to be a subject of fierce debate.

NFL insider believes Carolina Panthers will trigger Bryce Young's fifth-year option in 2026

Young could get extended on a long-term deal way ahead of time. The Panthers could bring in extra competition to see if an added sense of urgency brings out more from the Alabama product. Dan Graziano from ESPN thought Carolina would trigger his fifth-year option at a relatively reasonable cost, but what comes after that is less clear.

"I covered the Panthers this past weekend and asked a bunch of their people about [Bryce] Young. And from what I can tell, they still believe in him. It's hard to really know what the long-term outlook is when the swings are this wild week to week. The Panthers will have to decide by the first week of May whether to pick up his fifth-year option for 2027. I expect them to do that because the cost will be reasonable (around $26.5 million), but then the question becomes what to do after that." Dan Graziano

This seems like a realistic approach, regardless of what the constant Young critics suggest. The signal-caller's highs are elite. His lows are disastrous. Consistency is key, so giving the Heisman Trophy winner another year seems like a viable outcome with some further roster enhancements.

Handing him a bumper deal after three rollercoaster years seems a little risky. Morgan is a methodical roster builder, but it couldn't be entirely dismissed if both he and head coach Dave Canales have 100 percent faith in Young being the guy. But if there is even the slightest doubt that things could go sour, they'll bide their time.

Young isn't going to be a market-resetter. He's not in the elite quarterback bracket, which suggests time is on Carolina's side. If the Mater Dei High School graduate starts next season and thrives, that's when an extension could be worked out.

Whichever way this goes, Morgan will do what's best for the franchise's short and long-term future. And if Young finishes the season strongly, he'll get another look in 2026 at the very least.