4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Commanders in Week 7
By Luke Gray
If this much-maligned Carolina Panthers’ defense was looking for some respite after facing Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons, they’re unfortunately out of luck. They head to Northwest Stadium to face the Washington Commanders and their No. 2 scoring offense in Week 7.
It’s a mystery who will be on the field for the Panthers on Sunday. The team had an incredible 22 players on the injury report on Thursday. One must question what sort of athletic training staff is in place. The sheer number of injuries is frightening.
The last thing this undermanned Panthers defense needs is injuries. While the offense has become somewhat serviceable since veteran quarterback Andy Dalton was inserted into the starting lineup, the defense is nothing like what we’re used to seeing from Ejiro Evero.
Carolina's roster talent simply isn’t there. Any injuries to key players - as is the case with Derrick Brown and Shaq Thompson - will decimate this unit.
One positive to emerge is the imminent return of Jonathon Brooks. The rookie second-round pick is yet to make his NFL debut as he continues his return from an ACL injury suffered while still a member of the Texas Longhorns. Week 7 will likely come too soon, but the prospect of adding him to a backfield with Chuba Hubbard is a tantalizing one.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at four bold predictions for the Panthers' matchup at Northwest Stadium.
Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers in Week 7
Xavier Legette impresses with a multi-touchdown performance
One of the many positives to come from the insertion of Andy Dalton has been the marked improvement of rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette. After being almost a non-factor with Bryce Young under center, we are seeing real improvement with a veteran at the helm.
Legette caught national attention with his horse-riding touchdown celebration. He teased the media that he had plans in the event of a multi-touchdown performance. Going up against a Washington defense that has struggled against the pass so far this season, this could arrive in Week 7.
With Adam Thielen still on injured reserve and Diontae Johnson currently nursing an ankle injury amid trade speculation, Legette has the opportunity to assume a bigger role. He's an athletic weapon that could be utilized. The first-year pro is also growing in confidence to further raise optimism.
Legette displayed his red zone ability in Week 6 against the Falcons, hauling in an impressive touchdown grab from Dalton. If we see the same in Week 7, expect more horse-related celebrations.