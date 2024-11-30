4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions vs the Buccaneers in Week 13
By Luke Gray
It’s hard to remember a time in recent franchise history when spirits were so high amongst fans following a loss. That is the case around the Carolina Panthers as things stand.
For the first time since the home matchup against the Green Bay Packers in 2023, Bryce Young looked like the No. 1 pick. This was arguably the former Alabama star's best performance in the pros. Against Steve Spagnuolo and his top-10 Kansas City Chiefs defense, the Panthers' passing offense moved up and down the field at will.
Had the Panthers been a bit more clinical in the red zone, we might be talking about one of the most impressive wins in the past decade. It was not to be, but there is much for Dave Canales to build on when he faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend.
The Buccaneers are coming off a demolition job of the hapless New York Giants. They'll be hoping for another win to chase down the Atlanta Falcons and win the NFC South once again.
For the Panthers, they still have a very outside chance of winning the division, but the margin for error is gone. More importantly, the kind of competitiveness that was demonstrated against the defending Super Bowl champions must be on show to keep the momentum building.
Without further ado, here are four bold predictions for the Panthers in Week 13 at Bank of America Stadium.
Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers in Week 13 vs. the Buccaneers
Carolina Panthers hold Bucky Irving under 100 total yards
A real bright spot on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense this season has been rookie Bucky Irving. The fourth-round pick out of Oregon had his best outing in the pros in Week 12 against the Giants, gaining 152 total yards and a touchdown. It’s fair to say he is now the clear RB1.
Facing a running back who averaged 7.3 yards per carry a week ago is hardly a promising prospect for the league's worst run defense. However, we saw the Carolina Panthers take small steps in this discipline against the Kansas City Chiefs.
While Kansas City had 165 rushing yards, Patrick Mahomes had 60 alone. They held Kareem Hunt, who has been impressive signing re-signing, to just over four yards per carry. It’s hardly eye-popping numbers, but for a unit that has been run all over this season, slight improvements should be pointed out.
If the Panthers want any chance on Sunday, they must force quarterback Baker Mayfield to beat them through the air. While he is a much-improved signal-caller from the one that left Carolina in 2022, he is still prone to mistakes. Limiting the Buccaneers' running game will amplify his flaws.