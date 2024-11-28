Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers early odds and prediction for Week 13 game
By Dean Jones
Things are coming together nicely for the Carolina Panthers. They only have three wins to show for their efforts this season, but the improvements made over the last month are obvious and encouraging in equal measure.
This is providing head coach Dave Canales with the added belief that his teachings are having a positive impact on his players. They never wavered despite winning one of their first eight contests in 2024. Everyone stayed on an even keel and rallied behind one another. Their determination and willingness to learn are starting to reap rewards.
Nobody is getting carried away. There is a long way to go before the Panthers win back legitimate respectability and harbor postseason ambitions. It was always going to be a gradual process, so whatever momentum Canales can generate over Carolina's final six games is only going to help heading into the offseason.
Canales will have some added motivation in Week 13. The Panthers welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Bank of America Stadium this weekend. It's the team he left during the offseason to take the top job in Carolina. This is also a typically physical divisional battle to further raise intrigue.
Can the Panthers dig deep to provide Canales with bragging rights? Or will the Buccaneers and ex-Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield continue their impressive recent success in this fixture?
Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers early odds for Week 13
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 5.5-point underdogs at home to the Buccaneers in Week 13.
- Carolina +5.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
- Tampa Bay -5.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Anyone wishing to wager the Panthers' money line following their encouraging stretch of performances can get odds of +205 currently (bet $100 to win $205). The Buccaneers are favored to enhance their playoff aspirations and get one over on their former offensive coordinator at -250 (bet $250 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook is anticipating a free-scoring affair between the division rivals with the over/under set at 46.5 points for the clash. This is available at -110 depending on which side of the target you fancy (bet $110 to win $100).
Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers prediction for Week 13
This is a tough one to call.
The Panthers came out of their close-fought loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with tremendous credit in Week 12. Tampa Bay easily disposed of the New York Giants, which isn't saying much considering the turmoil enveloping the NFC East franchise this season.
Carolina has nothing to fear. Canales knows more about Tampa Bay's playing personnel than most. He'll know their strengths and weaknesses. He'll also know how best to exploit them. That gives the Panthers a legitimate shot if they can build on their newfound positivity.
Starting well is crucial. The Panthers have been on the wrong end of this rivalry in recent years. Striking an early blow by letting the Buccaneers know they are in for a fight could be the catalyst needed for another notable scalp.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers win
There is a buzz about the Panthers again. Providing everyone executes their assignments effectively and quarterback Bryce Young continues his remarkable career turnaround, Canales could be celebrating his fourth win as head coach at the expense of his old employers.