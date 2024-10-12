4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions in Week 6 vs. the Atlanta Falcons
By Luke Gray
After a couple of weeks of positivity, it was unfortunately normal service resumed for the Carolina Panthers as their defensive struggles continued in Week 5. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams had a coming-out party, torching the league's worst defense as Ejiro Evero's unit gave up 25-plus points for the fourth time in five contests.
Things do not get easier for this under-strength Panthers defense as Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons roll into Bank of America Stadium. They are coming off a long week after their Thursday Night Football win in which the veteran quarterback threw for over 500 passing yards. Raheem Morris' men will be licking their lips at the prospect of building on this positive momentum versus a division rival.
Andy Dalton will be looking to bounce back after a struggle in Week 5. He threw for 136 yards before being replaced late on by Bryce Young. But the injury bug once again bit Carolina as starting center Austin Corbett was lost for the season with a torn bicep.
This is a tough matchup for Carolina. Cousins is starting to find his feet after his return from a torn Achilles. With the Panthers' defensive struggles being well-documented throughout the season, it’s hard to see any way this unit finds a way to stop a Falcons offense seemingly on the up.
That said, let’s look at four bold predictions for the Panthers in Week 6 against the Falcons.
Bold Carolina Panthers predictions in Week 6 vs. the Falcons
Carolina Panthers' defense coughs up 500 yards to Kirk Cousins
I usually try to make these bold predictions positive for the Carolina Panthers. But defensively, it is hard to find any positives from this group outside of possibly Jaycee Horn. The defensive front is nothing short of abysmal, failing to generate any sort of pressure as the season progresses. One would imagine those in power will further regret not locking up edge rusher Brian Burns when the opportunity arose.
The likelihood here is that Carolina will not be able to stop the run. Expect Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier to run all over this Panthers front setting up the play action in which Cousins thrives in. Drake London had 154 receiving yards in Week 5. With the struggles at linebacker, expect a big day for Kyle Pitts.
Cousins is still finding his feet from a torn Achilles, so creating pressure in the pocket is vital for Carolina to force the former Minnesota Vikings standout to scramble - something he may not be comfortable with. However, the pass rush has been non-existent in this underperforming group.
Giving Cousins all day in the pocket is a recipe for disaster. Don’t be surprised to see the ex-Michigan State man throw for another huge day.