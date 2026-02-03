4 Panthers on the hot seat as a franchise-defining offseason begins

For the first time in what feels like forever, the Carolina Panthers have an NFC South title to defend next season. Expectations have risen for head coach Dave Canales' squad, putting the onus squarely on general manager Dan Morgan to deliver the solutions needed to kick on.

This remains a precarious situation, but confidence and momentum are on Carolina's side at long last. Morgan can have no room for sentiment as he looks to fortify the roster even more in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, that may not be good news for everybody.

The pressure is on. With this in mind, here are four Panthers firmly on the hot seat entering what could potentially be a franchise-altering offseason for the organization.

Carolina Panthers on the hot seat as a franchise-defining offseason begins

Xavier Legette - WR

Things did not go well for Xavier Legette in his second season. Concentration issues blighted his campaign once again, and his lack of usage down the stretch was a sign of fading trust from the coaching staff.

Canales and Morgan have preached patience with Legette, but their actions this offseason will be most telling. If the Panthers prioritize upgrades at the wide receiver spot while also extending Jalen Coker long-term, that will tell fans all they need to know.

Trevin Wallace - LB

Injuries dented Trevin Wallace's chances of firmly cementing his place as a starting-caliber linebacker. But with the Panthers looking to defend their division crown in 2026, Morgan may not want to wait around.

Wallace won't be released, but he could easily be demoted to a more rotational role. The Panthers need an accomplished veteran presence at the defensive second level, and they might add another dynamic option via the 2026 NFL Draft. That would turn up the heat on Carolina's 2024 third-round pick immensely.

Brandt Tilis - Executive VP of football operations

The Panthers are up against it financially this offseason. Brandt Tilis is the man tasked with making the moves needed to rectify this issue, and the pressure is well and truly on.

Tilis has done an outstanding job since joining the Panthers. The front office is more purposeful and professional, and he's been a leading force as Morgan's right-hand man. That trend must continue in the coming months.

Tershawn Wharton - DL

The Panthers' investment in Tershawn Wharton hasn't yielded the desired results immediately. Injuries prevented the defensive lineman from generating any significant momentum, and his salary-cap hit is going up to $18.64 million in 2026. That's a big problem if he cannot stay on the field or perform up to the required standard.

Wharton will be a big part of the team's plans. But any new additions will only raise the stakes.