4 Carolina Panthers who could see reduced playing time in Week 8 at Broncos
By Luke Gray
Just when you think the Carolina Panthers have reached rock bottom, they let you know rock bottom has a basement.
A 40-7 road loss to the Marcus Mariota-led Washington Commanders was a new low for the Panthers this season. The offense was limp with under 100 passing yards. Andy Dalton had far and away his worst outing of the season since coming in for Bryce Young after just two games.
It’s all change for the Panthers’ offense as they head to Empower Field at Mile High. Dalton suffered a sprained thumb in a car accident on Tuesday. Dave Canales reluctantly must return to Young as the starter after benching him following the Week 2 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Things will not be easy for Young in his return to the starting lineup. The former No. 1 pick will be facing the fifth-ranked pass defense. This unit gives up just 170.7 passing yards a game. It will be interesting to see how much Canales opens his playbook for the Heisman Trophy winner or whether we see a conservative strategy.
On the other side of the ball, Ejiro Evero’s much-maligned defense faces rookie signal-caller Bo Nix, allowing this unit to potentially bounce back after a torrid outing in Week 7 even without first-year sensation Jayden Daniels to contend with for anything but the opening series.
Changes could be coming as another season spirals into oblivion. With this in mind, here are four Panthers that could see a snap reduction in Week 8.
Carolina Panthers players who could get fewer snaps in Week 8
Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers OLB
It’s hard to argue that Jadeveon Clowney has been the most disappointing Carolina Panthers signing this season. Expecting the veteran to even come close to replacing Brian Burns' production was silly. That is exactly what has played out to begin the campaign.
So far this season, Burns has four sacks - three in as many games following a rocky start. The Panthers as a whole have only seven total sacks with Clowney notching up a solitary quarterback takedown.
It’s got to the point where Clowney has become more of a name because of his college tape than his actual production in the NFL. While the homecoming story was a nice one this offseason, this has yet to translate into production on the field.
Clowney has missed the last two contests with a shoulder injury. Despite getting back on the practice field this week, his role may be reduced in Week 8.
The Panthers finally got D.J. Wonnum back, although whether he'll be active after so long out with a torn quad remains to be seen. He was slated to be the starter opposite Clowney, but his introduction could see the former South Carolina star's influence diminish.