4 Carolina Panthers who could see reduced playing time in Week 8 at Broncos
By Luke Gray
Diontae Johnson - Carolina Panthers WR
This is a real indictment of the trajectory of the Carolina Panthers’ season.
When those in power traded for wide receiver Diontae Johnson in the offseason, he was expected to be a key piece in the development of second-year quarterback Bryce Young. Fast forward seven weeks, the signal-caller could not successfully operate an NFL offense and Andy Dalton has started the last five games.
Johnson - after being a non-factor to begin the season - took on a bigger role once Young found himself on the bench. However, following the drubbing against the Washington Commanders, the wideout showed clear frustration in the locker room post-game after securing one reception from three targets for 17 receiving yards.
Sources around the league touted Johnson as a potential trade candidate. With Davante Adams, Amari Cooper, and DeAndre Hopkins already securing switches elsewhere, could general manager Dan Morgan look to move his most valuable offensive trade asset and load up on draft capital?
If the Panthers fall to 1-7 as expected at the Denver Broncos, that may force the hand of Morgan and cause him to look to the future. With Carolina once again looking limited on cap space in 2025, they may be hesitant to allocate a good chunk of that cap number to a veteran pass-catcher when this moribund franchise has no likelihood of winning soon.
With this in mind, the team may choose to protect its most prized offensive trade asset on Sunday. Johnson has been dealing with a multitude of injuries throughout the season. If the player doesn’t suit up in Denver, it may be indicative of what is to come.
It's a tricky spot for Morgan, especially considering what higher-profile wide receivers have gone for around the league. But if Johnson lets them know he'll be leaving in free agency, getting something in return is better than nothing.