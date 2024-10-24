NFL insiders fan the flames over Carolina Panthers wide receiver trades
By Dean Jones
There's been no trade activity for the Carolina Panthers as yet. Movement is starting to heat up around the league with under two weeks remaining until the deadline. General manager Dan Morgan would be wise to examine expendable resources and extract maximum value before the 2025 offseason.
That's not what he had in mind after so much optimism throughout the preparation period before the campaign. Being a good front-office leader means adapting to ever-changing situations without panic. Not becoming too reactionary and sticking to the long-term plan he's put in place.
It's something that those who came before - specifically Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer - couldn't manage. Morgan's treating things with more professionalism. He's a shrewd evaluator who keeps emotions out of the equation. There's no doubt he'll see this situation for exactly what it is.
Insiders tout potential Carolina Panthers trades before the 2024 deadline
Speculation remains about Carolina's wide receivers moving on to pastures new in the coming weeks. Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano from ESPN fanned the flames for potential deals. Diontae Johnson was one unsurprising candidate. Jonathan Mingo was the other.
"Diontae Johnson is another name to watch, as many around the league expect the Panthers to trade him (and others) to collect more draft picks in a season going nowhere. Carolina should be watched closely at every offensive skill position. Johnson will produce interest, and Jonathan Mingo hasn't become a marquee player for the Panthers. "- Jeremy Fowler & Dan Graziano, ESPN
Johnson is a proven performer who's out of contract next spring. The Panthers must find out what his plans are before taking drastic action. Keeping him around would be preferable, but Morgan cannot allow another established veteran to leave for nothing in free agency. That's not an option.
Mingo was overdrafted and quickly fell out of favor with new head coach Dave Canales. He's got all the physical attributes needed. At the same time, this looks eerily like another Terrace Marshall Jr. situation. There's no substance attached when things mean more.
Much will depend on what offers - if any - arrive for any Panthers player before the deadline arrives. Morgan won't be giving them away. However, the more assets he has during the draft considering how well his first class is shaping up, the better Carolina's chances will be.
If Morgan is willing to stand pat and take his chances in the slim hope things can turn around over the second half of 2024, so be it. He'll listen to offers, but embarking on a large-scale rebuild only works if he gets assurances from team owner David Tepper about his job status beyond the campaign.
Johnson could arguably be the most coveted potential trade candidate remaining after Davante Adams, Amari Cooper, and DeAndre Hopkins all secured moves elsewhere. Whether that helps Morgan in terms of compensation remains to be seen. There's also the small matter of quarterback Bryce Young being reinstalled as the starter in Week 8 after Andy Dalton's unfortunate injury.
This could go either way. But after so many years of woeful personnel decisions, the pressure is on Morgan to get things right.