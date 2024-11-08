4 Carolina Panthers who could see reduced snaps in Week 10 vs. NY Giants
By Luke Gray
In a season filled with few encouraging signs, the Carolina Panthers finally provided fans with a shred of positivity. Building on it is imperative.
A division win over the equally hapless New Orleans Saints led to some incredible social media meltdowns post-game from players. It was also enough for head coach Dennis Allen to lose his job after a seven-game losing streak.
Dave Canales, much to the ire of fans, refused to name Bryce Young as the starter immediately after. The head coach finally relented on Wednesday, which was the right call to make.
Young has demonstrated improvements since his benching. Despite what the box score may say, the signal-caller played one of his better games for the Panthers in Week 9. Had it not been for some sub-par play from his wide receiver group, the former Alabama star would have had a much healthier stat line.
Attention now turns to an international game versus the New York Giants and a familiar face in star edge rusher Brian Burns. He will be looking for revenge on the franchise that didn’t think he was worth the $30 million per year he was eventually paid. This storyline aside, it's another winnable game for Carolina.
The Giants are 2-7 and going through major issues. Daniel Jones has once again shown he is not a quarterback to build around despite the G-Men giving the Charlotte native a four-year, $160 million contract. If Carolina's offensive line can hold up versus a stout defensive front, they have a shot.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at four Panthers that could see a reduction in snaps this weekend at the Allianz Arena.
Carolina Panthers who could see reduced snaps in Week 10
Dave Canales' third-down play-calling
Last week saw issues with Dave Canales trying to be too cute in his play-calling. His all-around play-calling left a lot to be desired against the New Orleans. Frankly, the team won despite the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator.
The obsession with Miles Sanders being used on third-downs is a real determent to the team. Any competent defensive coordinator could easily sniff out these plays. We saw that play out for the veteran running back once again with his four touches accounting for a negative 10 yards.
It’s important to remember that Canales is in just his second year as a play-caller. Coupled with the pressures of being a first-year head coach, it’s understandable to see some lapses. However, if the Carolina Panthers want to continue winning games, they must improve strategically and situationally.
One can only hope as quarterback Bryce Young continues in the starting lineup and his confidence grows, Canales will become more efficient. Especially in third-down situations that have become far too complicated.