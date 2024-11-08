4 Carolina Panthers who could see reduced snaps in Week 10 vs. NY Giants
By Luke Gray
David Moore - Carolina Panthers WR
For the second week in a row, veteran wide receiver David Moore led the Carolina Panthers wideouts in playing time.
The close associate of head coach Dave Canales was on the field for 87 percent of the team's offensive snaps against the New Orleans Saints. This came after playing 82% of snaps at the Denver Broncos in Week 8. Moore hauled in just two receptions for 20 receiving yards despite his heavy involvement.
Moore has familiarity with this offensive coaching staff following stints with both the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which would explain his elevated role. But it would be wise for the Panthers to distribute his snaps elsewhere as part of their ongoing assessments leading up to the 2025 offseason. Mainly to the team's younger receivers who've shown tremendous promise in recent weeks.
After trading Jonathan Mingo to the Dallas Cowboys, the likes of Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette should see an elevated role in Dave Canales’ offense. Moore should still serve a purpose, but the transition to Carolina's youth movement has begun.
With fellow veteran Adam Thielen still in Carolina following the trade deadline and expected to make his return from injured reserve in Munich, this could see Moore have his snaps reduced.
In the home victory against the Saints, Moore showed his hands were not solid in the red zone. The wideout couldn't cling onto a perfectly thrown football from quarterback Bryce Young, negating a potential touchdown that could have had severe ramifications on the overall outcome.
Luckily for Carolina, they soon added seven points courtesy of recently extended running back Chuba Hubbard. It wouldn't be surprising to see his role decrease moving forward. That should start at the Allianz Arena versus a New York Giants secondary that can be exposed if their vaunted defensive front is neutralized.