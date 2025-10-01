4 draft prospects the Panthers skipped that expose D.J. Johnson mistake

The Carolina Panthers' costly experiment with D.J. Johnson is over.

Those in power waived the underperforming edge rusher after one bad performance too many against the New England Patriots. This cements what fans have known for years about their decision to trade up and acquire him at No. 80 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

There were more than a few eyebrows raised when the Panthers made this move. Scott Fitterer panicked. Dan Morgan and Ejiro Evero were complicit in the decision. It never looked like panning out, and Carolina put the former Oregon star out of his misery just over halfway into his rookie contract.

Inevitably, this came with speculation about who the Panthers could have taken instead. Hindsight is a wonderful thing to have, but here are four names Carolina would have been far better off bringing on board.

Draft prospects Panthers skipped that expose the D.J. Johnson mistake

YaYa Diaby - DL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took YaYa Diaby two picks later at No. 82. He's a solid if not spectacular edge rusher with 13 sacks and 32 quarterback hits from 38 games — 28 of which he's started.

Diaby is a long, athletic pass-rusher who is also developing against the run. He's a proven starter with some outstanding production to match, which cannot be said of Johnson.

DeMarvion Overshown - LB

The Panthers' linebacking corps has been an abomination throughout the 2025 season so far. Even though he's dealt with some serious injury problems since being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, DeMarvion Overshown has looked like a genuine star when in the lineup.

That hasn't been as frequently as Dallas would have liked. Even so, his efforts during the 2024 campaign are far greater than what Johnson accomplished in a little more than two seasons with the Panthers.

Kobie Turner - DL

The Los Angeles Rams took Kobie Turner a few picks after Johnson at No. 89 overall. He immediately became one of the 2023 draft's absolute steals, gaining 17 sacks over his first two seasons and cementing his status among the league's most promising interior defensive linemen.

Considering how many problems the Panthers have had in this area, especially at the nose tackle spot, someone with Turner's power and athleticism could have changed everything.

De'Von Achane - RB

The Panthers traded up in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft for running back Jonathon Brooks, who's barely seen the field due to ACL injuries. If they'd have taken De'Von Achane over Johnson, they wouldn't have needed to.

Achane quickly established himself as a dynamic dual-threat force who can exploit the smallest seams for significant gains. There aren't many who can catch him in the open field, which is the sort of burst Carolina lacks in its running back room right now.

