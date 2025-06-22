Panthers draft pick is dangerously close to being a bust (and no one's noticing)

There is no room for sentiment within Dan Morgan's franchise regeneration. The Carolina Panthers were managed comically by previous regimes, which rewarded incompetence and accepted mediocrity on their rapid descent to rock bottom.

One of the biggest complications was drafting poorly. The Panthers struck gold with some of their recent first-round selections, but it's been a proverbial graveyard of major misses on Day 2. This is where the good teams build contenders and the also-rans constantly fail to find the right formula. It's about time that changed.

There's nothing Morgan can do about past failures. He's firmly focused on the future and improving every aspect of the football operation. That's not good news for everybody, but it's the only way Carolina is going to turn the tide.

D.J. Johnson is further down the Carolina Panthers' pecking order than ever

It's also plunged one recent draft pick dangerously close to the dreaded bust label. Some fans would argue he's ready there after a lackluster start to his professional career.

Just why the Panthers traded up for aging development project D.J. Johnson at No. 80 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft remains a mystery. His talent didn't warrant it, so the move spoke to the inability to handle pressure and panic typically associated with Scott Fitterer's management. He's done nothing to repay this faith, and Morgan is done waiting around.

The Panthers signed Patrick Jones II in free agency. Morgan traded up twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen — two pass-rushers with more explosiveness and dynamism than Johnson's ever possessed. That leaves the former Oregon standout firmly on the chopping block, although Carolina's decision to release Pro Bowl veteran Jadeveon Clowney might give him a reprieve.

Regardless of whether Johnson makes the roster or not, he's unlikely to ever become the productive starter Carolina envisaged when they moved up to secure his services. He's No. 5 on the edge-rushing depth chart at best. If special-teams ace Amare Barno gets over his lingering injury issues, he might be even lower than that.

What the future holds for Johnson is unclear. His margin for error is long gone, and flashing brief promise isn't going to cut it anymore. Nothing but on-field improvements and the correct resolve will do.

Anything less could see Morgan cut the cord for good, bringing a sad end to one of the most baffling draft picks in recent Panthers history.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis