4 likeliest trade destinations for Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen
By Mike Luciano
While Adam Thielen may have signed with the Carolina Panthers to help take quarterback Bryce Young to the next level, the former No. 1 overall pick's benching and the fact this season appears to be just as doomed as 2023 reignited trade rumors surrounding the veteran wide receiver.
With Thielen on the mend, new addition Diontae Johnson has looked like the player Carolina thought they were getting. Rookie Xavier Legette has taken ownership of a prominent offensive role, which could bump the former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State back to WR3 once he fully recovers from his hamstring tear.
The Panthers are going to be in sell mode when the trade deadline starts to creep closer, and Thielen seems like the skill position player most likely to be moved. Despite his age and injuries, he will likely have a market of contenders looking for one more playmaker.
These four teams could be in on Thielen as they try to pursue a championship. Given how quickly the wide receiver market has moved, he could get the Panthers a few solid assets if Dan Morgan can shake down other general managers across the league.
4. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles may have traded for Jahan Dotson, but this is looking more like a waste as he struggles to get on the field. With Jalen Hurts' limitations starting to pop up more often in an offense asking more out of him as a passer than ever, Thielen may be needed as an extra reinforcement.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be in the market for some more high-end acquisitions after they missed out on Davante Adams, but Thielen could be a very enticing backup plan. Calvin Austin as the No. 2 wide receiver is not a viable strategy for competing in the AFC.
2. Atlanta Falcons
While it seems off for the Panthers to make an in-division trade, they might be able to get something in return for Thielen if Kirk Cousins wants to reunite with his old friend from the Minnesota Vikings. With wide receiver still an area of need for this team, the Atlanta Falcons could pay above the going rate for his services.
1. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys don't have the money needed to make superstar acquisitions, but they could try to add one more skill position player after age and injury have afflicted Brandin Cooks this season. Coming out with 11 personnel pre-snap featuring Thielen, CeeDee Lamb, and Jalen Tolbert might be enough to set themselves apart.