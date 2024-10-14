NFL analyst expects Carolina Panthers' fire sale before 2024 trade deadline
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have got their work cut out just six weeks into the 2024 season. They have just one win to show for their efforts. Morale among the fanbase has evaporated almost completely. Head coach Dave Canales has a big job trying to galvanize this struggling roster to some semblance of respectability.
Being 1-5 isn't exactly the start Canales envisaged. Nobody expected the Panthers to be challenging for honors or even achieve a winning record in the first season under his leadership. What fans didn't want is for this team to be firmly rooted among the bottom-feeders once again. It's early days, but the Panthers are well on their well to attaining this dubious distinction once again.z
The Panthers have some big upcoming decisions to make if the same trend continues. General manager Dan Morgan is constantly evaluating the state of affairs. A time will come when the front-office leader must start planning for the future with another lost campaign on the immediate horizon.
NFL analyst believes Carolina Panthers could sell at the 2024 trade deadline
Cody Benjamin from CBS Sports discussed this topic in greater detail, speculating that the Panthers could be among those looking to sell at the 2024 trade deadline. The analyst named running back Miles Sanders and wide receiver Adam Thielen as candidates for an early departure, which makes sense if those in power decide to give younger players more opportunities to flourish.
"The Andy Dalton spark has pretty much worn all the way off now; regardless of who's under center, they've got work to do to become relevant again. And at 1-5, with the entire infrastructure in need of a reboot, there's hardly a better time to auction any worthwhile assets."- Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports
This is a precarious situation. The Panthers can ill afford to completely tank the season given team owner David Tepper's impulsive nature when things aren't going his way. Morgan and Canales would need assurances on their respective statuses after the campaign before taking drastic action with the playing personnel. This was a long-term project with an aligned vision, but it's entirely dependent on the billionaire hedge fund manager adopting more patience than he's displayed previously.
Again, there's just no telling for sure whether the Panthers will be selling off players deemed expendable before the deadline. There would also need to be sufficient interest from elsewhere, which might not arrive.
Morgan is looking to run things with more purpose and professionalism after his promotion to the top job this offseason. The Panthers have removed sentiment from their decision-making process and tried to enhance their financial prospects for good measure. Rome wasn't built in a day and this was an ungodly mess to clean up. However, the former linebacker will do what he feels is right to get this once-proud franchise trending in the right direction.
Nobody would be shedding any tears among the fanbase if a few veterans past the peak of their powers were disposed of for additional draft assets. Carolina has nine selections next spring as things stand. Getting that number up further would provide some extra flexibility heading into the all-important process.
There is just under a month until the trade deadline. A lot can and will happen before then. Looking at Carolina's upcoming games and the overall state of the roster, don't be surprised if there are one or two outgoings when the time comes.