4 Panthers breakout stars the NFL isn’t ready for in 2025

We have officially reached another regular-season game week. And there is an enormous amount at stake for the Carolina Panthers as they look to build on their encouraging progress over the second half of 2024.

Head coach Dave Canales is confident his squad can be more competitive this season. The Panthers' situation remains precarious, so everyone must meet or perhaps even exceed expectations to achieve this objective.

It'll be interesting to see if the Panthers can meet raised expectations among the fan base. To do that, they'll need these four potential breakout stars to reach their billing.

Panthers breakout stars the NFL isn’t ready for in 2025

Ja'Tavion Sanders — TE

After flashing promise as a rookie, Ja'Tavion Sanders is ready to take his game up a notch in 2025. And the promising tight end worked exceptionally hard this offseason to ready himself for increased responsibilities.

Sanders showed up in shape, focused, and noticeably more explosive. He's been a standout over the summer, so this could finally be the long-awaited heir to Greg Olsen's throne when it's all said and done.

Lathan Ransom — S

Expecting a fourth-round safety to break out in their first season is unfair in most cases. But there is a growing belief that the Panthers might have a bona fide steal on their hands with Lathan Ransom.

His seamless transition this offseason, coupled with the uncertainty around the starting spot opposite free-agent signing Tre'von Moehrig, could mean Ransom gets significant reps immediately. Based on his efforts at training camp and the preseason, he looks more than ready for the moment.

Xavier Legette — WR

If there was ever a time for Xavier Legette to break out, it's now. The Panthers traded Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings. They were also forced to place Jalen Coker on injured reserve with a strained quad that is expected to keep him out for 4-6 weeks.

Legette needs to improve consistency this season. He'll get plenty of opportunities, but taking advantage of them is crucial.

Bryce Young — QB

This team will only go as far as quarterback Bryce Young takes them in 2025. He's carrying himself differently this summer after galvanizing his career when all hope seemed lost. Now, it's about kicking on and ensuring he can break out over the entirety of an NFL campaign.

Young is poised, decisive, and confident. Fans couldn't have said that about the Alabama product this time last year, so all signs point to a big campaign from the signal-caller if others meet their end of the bargain.

