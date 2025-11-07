4 Panthers surprise packages nobody saw coming at midseason

Carolina Panthers fans could be forgiven for thinking that this was going to be another lost season earlier in the campaign. Things didn't begin as anyone would have liked, but head coach Dave Canales finally kick-started his squad into life at long last.

The Panthers are riding on the crest of a wave right now. They are 5-4 through nine weeks, and although things are going to get tougher later in the schedule, this project appears to be on the right trajectory after years of languishing among the league's bottom feeders.

That doesn't happen without some shocks along the way. With this in mind, here are four Panthers surprise packages that nobody saw coming at the midseason point.

Carolina Panthers surprise packages nobody saw coming at midseason

Rico Dowdle - RB

When Rico Dowdle signed in free agency, most fans thought he would become a dependable understudy to Chuba Hubbard. However, the narrative has completely flipped in Carolina's running back room.

Hubbard got injured, and Dowdle took full advantage. His aggression, purpose, and dynamism took the league by storm. Dave Canales relented at first, but he finally gave the offense over to the South Carolina product. He's done nothing but thrive ever since.

The Panthers are riding a tidal wave of positivity with Dowdle. If the same trend continues, a new deal might not be too far behind.

Trevin Wallace - LB

Things did not start well for Trevin Wallace this season. The second-year linebacker got lost in the shuffle to start the campaign. A shift in approach was needed, and a massive gamble from Ejiro Evero paid off handsomely.

Evero gave him the green dot, which means Wallace is responsible for making defensive calls and ensuring everyone is in the correct positions pre-snap. It was a lot to ask, but it's been the making of him.

Wallace has looked like a completely different player in recent weeks. After how things began in Carolina, this is an incredible platform from which to build.

Nic Scourton - OLB

The Panthers thought they'd picked up a steal when Dan Morgan traded up for Nic Scourton at No. 51 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's greatly exceeded expectations through the opening half-season of his professional journey.

Scourton carved out a role for himself instantly. The rookie was well on course to lock down a starting spot even before Patrick Jones II got hurt. He's getting tasked with a lot, but the 21-year-old is proving that he is more than ready for the moment.

Given the Texas A&M product's age and potential for further improvement, the sky is the limit.

Ryan Fitzgerald - PK

While undrafted rookie kicker Ryan Fitzgerald did well to win the starting job after battling with veteran Matthew Wright this offseason, fans remained skeptical. Could a first-year player provide the assurance needed to become a long-term, stable presence, or was he going to wilt under the pressure?

It's early days, and the life of an NFL kicker is unpredictable, but Fitzgerald has made a positive impression. The former Florida State star already has two game-winning field goals to his name. There have been some errors, but one cannot help but be impressed by the way he's applied himself to date.