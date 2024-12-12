4 running backs the Panthers could draft after crippling Jonathon Brooks blow
By Luke Gray
One can only feel for Jonathon Brooks.
The former Texas Longhorn had worked incredibly hard since tearing his ACL in November 2023. Despite this injury, the Carolina Panthers saw enough in Brooks to trade back up and select him at No. 46 overall to the surprise of many.
The hope was that Brooks and Chuba Hubbard could provide Carolina with an impressive 1-2 punch as new head coach Dave Canales wanted to be stubborn running the football. But with the second-rounder now missing for the remainder of 2024 and potentially 2025, the Panthers have a conundrum on their hands.
Pressure now mounts even more on Hubbard, who broke 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in Week 14. After that, the picture is less clear.
Raheem Blackshear is dealing with a chest injury. The team signed utility man Velus Jones Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. They also have Mike Boone, who impressed in the preseason.
Looking to the future, the Panthers and general manager Dan Morgan have a decision to make. Hubbard will remain the clear RB1. His production and contract dictate that. Miles Sanders will likely be cut, and Blackshear plays his best football on special teams.
There are some interesting names on the free agent list for 2025, including the likes of Samaje Perine and Elijah Mitchell. Perhaps Morgan will opt for a stop-gap until Brooks returns.
But could Carolina look to the draft once again?
After spending a high-value selection on Brooks, one could understand there would be skepticism about drafting another back. However, the Panthers have nine picks, which provides a sense of freedom for Morgan a little further down the pecking order.
Let’s break down four running backs the Panthers could draft in 2025 to alleviate the pressure on Hubbard.
Running backs the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2025
Carolina Panthers could draft Kaytron Allen
Kaytron Allen has been the hallmark of consistency during his college career. After attending the powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida, Allen a four-star high school recruit committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Despite backing up five-star recruit Nick Singleton for his entire career in College Township, Allen has produced at a high level, never totaling below 800 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Fans saw the prospect produce on the national scale in Penn State’s recent Big 10 title game against Oregon.
Allen had 124 rushing yards and a touchdown as the Nittany Lions ran the No. 1 ranked Ducks close in a 45-37 loss. Now the fourth-ranked team in the country will host a playoff game against the SMU Mustangs in the new 12-team format.
Listed at 5-foot-11 and 221 pounds, Allen is a bigger back. The Carolina Panthers have struggled in short-yardage situations and the lack of a true power back has been at the forefront of this.
The selection of Allen on Day 3 could quell some of these concerns.