5 free-agent running backs Panthers could sign in 2025 after Jonathon Brooks blow
By Dean Jones
Jonathon Brooks worked exceptionally hard to fight back after suffering a torn ACL in college. Unfortunately for the Carolina Panthers running back, his time on the field in 2024 was short-lived.
Brooks went down with a non-contact injury against the Philadelphia Eagles on his first carry. This centered on the knee he spent a year rehabilitating. Head coach Dave Canales confirmed that the former Texas standout suffered another torn ACL that requires surgery.
The Panthers will give Brooks every possible support needed to come back. He's got a long, grueling road ahead and faces some significant mental hurdles. Nothing has been dismissed, but the chances of him playing in 2025 are slim until further notice.
It's extremely disappointing. From general manager Dan Morgan's perspective, he must pivot accordingly.
The Panthers' decision to lock down Chuba Hubbard looks like a shrewd piece of business right now. But with Raheem Blackshear and Miles Sanders' futures under a cloud, Carolina needs to examine potential reinforcements when the offseason arrives.
With this in mind, here are five free-agent running backs the Panthers could sign after Brooks' crippling prognosis.
Free-agent running backs the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2025
Carolina Panthers could sign D'Onta Foreman
The Carolina Panthers probably won't be looking for any long-term option. What they need is a solid veteran capable of producing the goods when called upon and potentially forming a productive tandem with Chuba Hubbard in 2025.
That's where D'Onta Foreman comes in. The running back is no stranger to the Panthers having played for the organization before. He's also got experience working as a tandem with Hubbard after the pair formed a devastating partnership under interim head coach Steve Wilks in 2022.
It wasn't enough to get Foreman another deal after those in power signed Miles Sanders instead. He joined the Chicago Bears immediately after and is currently on the Cleveland Browns, being used sparingly.
This brings a sense of familiarity and is unlikely to cost the earth. It's something general manager Dan Morgan should seriously consider in pursuit of plugging the gap left by Jonathon Brooks.