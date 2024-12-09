4 winners (and 3 losers) from Carolina Panthers' defeat at the Eagles
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 1
Jonathon Brooks - Carolina Panthers RB
Jonathon Brooks worked exceptionally hard to recover from a torn ACL. The Carolina Panthers took their time with the rookie running back, seeing this as a long-term investment and erring on the side of caution. After he came through his first two games unscathed, fans were expecting his usage to ramp up considerably in Week 14.
Brooks was dealt a rough hand immediately. The second-round pick went down with a non-contact injury after attempting to cut on his first carry of the contest. It didn't take long to figure out that the complication centered on the knee he damaged in college at Texas.
He was initially listed as doubtful to return before being ruled out entirely. Dave Canales was awaiting further tests before working on the extent of Brooks' issue. However, it seems for all the smart money the player will face another spell on the sidelines.
This is terrible luck at the worst possible time. Hopefully, Brooks and the Panthers receive some good news in the coming days regarding his prognosis.
Winner No. 2
Adam Thielen - Carolina Panthers WR
It's hard to find the right superlatives to describe Adam Thielen's importance to the Panthers this season. The veteran wide receiver wasted no time reestablishing himself after a spell on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He was at his brilliant best once again in Week 14.
Thielen gave rookie slot cornerback Cooper DeJean a masterclass in route running throughout. His ability to create separation and dependable hands were something Bryce Young leaned on heavily. When the signal-caller needed a first down or completion in critical moments, the undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State delivered.
It wasn't enough to get the job done, but Thielen gave everything to the cause. His two outstanding receptions on the final drive, when the Pro Bowler was running on empty, are a testament to his tireless commitment and exceptional production.
The Panthers need more help at the receiver position during the offseason. Thielen looked like a salary-cap-cut candidate once upon a time. General manager Dan Morgan would be wise to keep him around looking at his supreme consistency despite his advancing years.