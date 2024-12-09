4 winners (and 3 losers) from Carolina Panthers' defeat at the Eagles
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 3
Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR
Xavier Legette's problems with ball security were well-documented even before this game. They were magnified exponentially with several crucial mental lapses that played a leading role in the Carolina Panthers' demise.
Legette had three drops throughout the contest. Two of those came on the final drive, including a potentially game-winning touchdown catch that the first-round selection failed to bring in.
The South Carolina product finished with two receptions from eight targets for 39 receiving yards. Legette came in for scathing criticism after the clash, so brushing this off and working hard to rectify this issue remains the primary objective.
Nobody is interested in excuses. The NFL is a cutthroat business and the Panthers made a big investment in Legette. He's not performing to the level expected so far, but it's far too early to give up on the wide receiver.
He's a rookie. He's still developing as a pass-catcher. Legette's enhanced route-running is a solid foundation from which to build. However, that counts for nothing if he cannot finish plays effectively by catching the football whether he's under pressure or not.
Winner No. 4
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
This was the toughest test of Bryce Young's recent resurgence yet. He passed with flying colors once again despite not having the right result to show for it.
Young was under duress throughout. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio threw every exotic blitz imaginable at the signal-caller. His poise, ability to recognize pressure and escape it accordingly, and willingness to push forward against adversity resulted in another polished display.
The former Alabama star did throw his first interception in 127 attempts. Aside from that, he came through when it counted. Had it not been for Xavier Legette's costly drop at the death, we'd be talking about a monumental upset for the Panthers versus a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
Moral victories are getting tiresome. This is the third straight game where the quarterback produced the goods in defeat. Others are not meeting their end of the bargain, which is frustrating. But make no mistake, Young is growing in stature and proving he can be Carolina's long-term answer under center.
That's the biggest positive imaginable when one considers how bleak things appeared earlier in the campaign.