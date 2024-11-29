5 bargain free agents Carolina Panthers should already be thinking about in 2025
By Dean Jones
It wasn't hard to find skepticism among the fanbase when the Carolina Panthers promoted Dan Morgan to general manager. His close connection to previous front-office leader Scott Fitterer was concerning. Many fans also thought this was a great time to start fresh rather than hire from within.
Morgan faced a daunting challenge during his first offseason at the helm. Some tough decisions were needed to get this franchise on more stable ground. It wasn't easy, but he's left a pretty good impression in difficult circumstances.
The Panthers don't have anything more than three wins to show for their efforts this season so far. However, there's legitimate hope for the future thanks to some encouraging recent performances and Morgan finding some potential building blocks for the future.
This puts the former linebacker in a decent position with the 2025 offseason looming. The Panthers don't look capable of spending lavish sums on free agents to strengthen the ranks. That leaves Morgan and Brandt Tilis with no option other than to find some bang for their buck.
With this in mind, here are five bargain free agents the Panthers should already be thinking about in 2025.
Bargain free agents the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2025
Carolina Panthers could sign Derrick Barnes
- Linebacker | Detroit Lions
Derrick Barnes has been a bit part player for the Detroit Lions this season. That's no disgrace looking at the strength in depth within the NFC North powerhouse these days, but it's something that could potentially see him look for a bigger role elsewhere if the right opportunity presents itself this offseason.
The Carolina Panthers have Josey Jewell and Trevin Wallace as their linebacking tandem in 2025 unless a better alternative can be found. Veteran leader Shaq Thompson's status is in significant doubt after a second straight long-term injury. Dan Morgan isn't making decisions based on sentiment anymore, so the former first-round pick's prolific spell with the franchise spanning almost a decade could soon end.
Barnes has proven capable of stepping in at a moment's notice to make plays. He'd be a key rotational piece or even a potential starter anywhere else. This is a role the former Holy Cross star will be looking for if the Lions and the second-level presence go their separate ways.