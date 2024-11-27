Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 3-8 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Just when it looked like the Carolina Panthers were down and out in 2024., there are signs of life.
Head coach Dave Canales must be thrilled with what he's seen from his players over the last month. They aren't winning every game, but this revamped unit is gaining confidence and becoming more competitive after a torrid first half of the campaign.
Sunday's loss at home to the Kansas City Chiefs went down to the wire. Bryce Young enjoyed the best game of his professional career to continue his recent renaissance. Unfortunately, legendary signal-caller Patrick Mahomes had too much time on the clock and did enough for a walk-off field goal as time expired.
This is a moral victory, if there is such a thing in the NFL. The Panthers are starting to hit their stride. It won't amount to a winning record or postseason berth. However, it's a sign Canales has this team trending in the right direction with hope for the future.
Sustaining the team's newfound positivity is the next challenge. With this in mind, we took a look at how the Panthers might fare over their next four games after a 3-8 record up to now.
Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers - Week 13
- Date: Sunday, December 1
- Time: 4.05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV channel: FOX
There is no time for the Carolina Panthers to revel in the praise being thrown in their direction from the media. It's been a long time since this downtrodden organization was viewed in a positive light. Dave Canales also knows the importance of keeping their foot on the gas in pursuit of further improvements.
Next up for the Panthers is a home tie against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carolina's NFC South rivals face a real fight to retain their division crown this season. They easily disposed of the New York Giants last time out, but that's not exactly a high bar for which to aim looking at how things have unfolded for the G-Men.
Canales will be going up versus his old employees for the first time and wants to make a good impression. Baker Mayfield won't want to be shown up by his former team or offensive coordinator. The quarterback struck two telling blows on the Panthers in 2023. He'll be eager to do the same again.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (4-8)
Much like the game last week, this is going to be a lot closer than most people envisage. The Buccaneers have gotten the better of Carolina in recent meetings. But if the Panthers can take the momentum gained in defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, don't be surprised if they begin to turn the tide in this rivalry at long last.