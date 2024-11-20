5 bold Carolina Panthers predictions after the team's 2024 bye week
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are not competing for Super Bowl honors after their bye week. That doesn't mean there isn't plenty to play for over their remaining seven contests.
Individual futures will be decided one way or another. Needs will alter heading into the offseason. Players will rise to the occasion or wilt under the pressure. For head coach Dave Canales, it's about maintaining focus and ensuring his methods continue to bear fruit.
Hopes are high that the Panthers can extend their good run of form. They're not going to win every game, but there's nothing to suggest that Canales' men cannot be more competitive. That's the minimum requirement for a team who are slowly winning back respect around the league.
Their fortunes over the next seven contests could go either way. The Panthers have a tough schedule versus several teams that harbor playoff ambitions. Canales is looking for his squad to play spoiler and put themselves in a better position to make additional strides when the 2025 campaign rolls around.
That's for the future. For now, here are five bold predictions for the Panthers following their 2024 bye week.
Bold Carolina Panthers predictions after the 2024 bye week
Jaycee Horn earns All-Pro honors
Jaycee Horn's emerged as one of the league's best cornerbacks this season. The Carolina Panthers always felt he had these traits. It was staying healthy that prevented him from entering the elite category over the first three years of his career.
Horn's rid himself of the health issues that blighted his career beforehand. The former first-round pick is playing exceptional football, locking down one side of the field with ease and becoming a stout force against the run for good measure. If the same trend continues, the Panthers could offer him a record-breaking contract extension during the offseason.
Perhaps the Panthers' poor record will hold him back from individual accolades, but there aren't many cornerbacks around the NFL playing better than Horn right now. If he extends his outstanding campaign after the bye week, the South Carolina product could be in line for Pro Bowl and All-Pro consideration when push comes to shove.
Either way, Horn is a superstar. That's not up for discussion after finally putting a consistent run of games together.