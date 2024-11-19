5 Carolina Panthers players fighting for their futures after the 2024 bye week
By Imari Burris
The Carolina Panthers have said goodbye to their bye week and are in the homestretch of the 2024 season. This means some players are now in the final stages of their respective careers with the franchise unless they can change the narrative over the next seven games.
The Panthers went into the bye week 2-1 in the last three weeks, including a two-contest win streak before their extended rest period. The team has looked completely different after a quarterback change and some defensive pieces coming back from injury.
Carolina is gaining momentum and players are starting to carve out their roles for this youth movement. This means general manager Dan Morgan will be watching events unfold closely in the coming weeks before embarking on another crucial offseason in 2025.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players fighting for their futures after the 2024 bye week.
Carolina Panthers players fighting for their futures after 2024 bye
Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller - Carolina Panthers safeties
Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller were both veteran safeties who were expected to have a major impact on the depleted Carolina Panthers defense coming into the season. Safe to say everything did not go as planned.
The Panthers are close to posting the worst defensive season in not only franchise history, but the history of the NFL. Undrafted free-agent safety Demani Richardson has shined in the two games he started, posting 12 and 11 tackles in back-to-back weeks to lead the team.
As mentioned previously, Carolina is in the middle of a youth movement. Not only could Richardson start the rest of the way, but with Woods and Fuller being free agents, he might be the better option financially next year.
That leaves one safety spot open. A loaded free agent and draft class could mark the end of both guys' tenure with the Panthers unless they leave no doubt over the business end of the campaign.