5 bold Carolina Panthers predictions for pivotal 2025 offseason

Carolina Panthers reward Taylor Moton with five-year extension

One of the biggest positives to emerge from the 2024 season was the offensive line. This unit got much-needed investments along the interior. Joe Gilbert's arrival to mold them into a cohesive unit was a masterstroke by the Carolina Panthers.

No matter who came into the breach, the protection remained highly productive. The offensive line went from an uncertain group to arguably Carolina's biggest strength. It's a refreshing change of pace and a solid foundation from which to build.

For all Carolina's problems in this area of the field, there's been one shining light amid the chaos. Taylor Moton is a quiet leader and a model of consistency. It came as no surprise to see this continue with an improved supporting cast.

Moton remains one of the league's most underrated edge protectors. His production and durability have been almost flawless since he entered the league as a second-round pick out of Western Michigan. He gave up one sack, 14 pressures, and one penalty from 846 snaps, which is a testament to his experience, exceptional technique, and athletic attributes.

The veteran has one year remaining on his deal and is set to count a whopping $31.34 million against the Panthers' salary cap in 2025. Getting this number down is critical, which can arrive by handing Moton a five-year extension to ensure he gets to finish his productive career in Carolina.

Carolina Panthers land legitimate No. 1 wide receiver

Bryce Young earned his place as the Panthers starting quarterback in 2025. His exceptional turnaround since being reintroduced into the lineup represented the biggest positive imaginable. What's important now is surrounding the third-year signal-caller with everything needed to thrive.

This won't go unnoticed by the front office. General manager Dan Morgan knows that Young will be extension-eligible after the 2025 season. If he progresses again and displays franchise-caliber qualities under center, it's going to get a lot more expensive to keep him around despite time being on their side.

There's hope that Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker can develop after flashing as rookies. Adam Thielen has another year left in the tank and remains an important part of Carolina's offensive game plan. The cupboard is relatively bare aside from that, so finding a legitimate No. 1 option is a high priority for the Panthers this offseason.

Going down the college route is possible, but they won't be a proven commodity. The free-agent market should have decent options, but they won't be cheap. If Morgan believes better value can be had on the trade market, the Panthers must shoot their shot.

Names like Garrett Wilson and D.K. Metcalf have come up in speculation over recent weeks. Regardless of which way the Panthers go, they must achieve this goal as a matter of urgency.

