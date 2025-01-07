Panthers fans lose their collective minds over Garrett Wilson social media post

Carolina Panthers fans are fully in offseason mode. They are reinvigorated after the team's mini-resurgence and Bryce Young's emergence as a franchise-caliber quarterback. Expectations are high and speculation is rampant regarding potential additions to the squad in 2025.

It doesn't take much to set the proverbial powder keg off on social media. When New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson sent a two-word post on social media praising Young, it came as no surprise to see Panthers fans latch onto it accordingly.

Wilson's future is a hot topic of discussion among the media right now. The wide receiver's relationship with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly caused friction during a season that promised much but delivered very little. A recent revelation suggested that the Jets were bracing themselves for a trade request from the gifted pass-catcher. However, that hasn't arrived as yet.

Large sections of Carolina's long-suffering support are clamoring for the team to shoot their shot for Wilson if the Jets become receptive to offers. They hold the cards where the former first-round pick out of Ohio State is concerned. Considering his age and potential for further improvement, the chances of them letting him go are slim to none unless he forces the issue.

Carolina Panthers fans predictably overreact to Garrett Wilson's praise of Bryce Young

That didn't stop fans from some monumental and hilarious overreactions following Wilson's endorsement of Young. Here are some of the best.

Sweet baby prince lord…I’ll never ask for anything ever again.



Please let the #Panthers trade for Garrett Wilson 🙏 https://t.co/tNYf4RT20I pic.twitter.com/7iUVcIC1em — Keep Purring Podcast (Ben) (@KeepPurringBen) January 7, 2025

If Your A Well Known Elite WR…



And Your Sick Of Your GM, HC, OC & QB Messing UP Your Career, Not Throwing You Touchdowns…



Come To Carolina 🤝 @GarrettWilson_V https://t.co/H9qiAam0fK pic.twitter.com/TVIvTZDkVL — JAYP (@JohnPaulTaylo16) January 7, 2025

Wilson would be a significant upgrade on anything Carolina has in their wide receiver room. He's explosive and ascending with the skill set that can help Young take that next step after showing signs of life since coming back into the starting lineup. He'd been a tremendous addition, but it's highly unlikely.

The Panthers wouldn't be alone in coveting Wilson if the Jets were somehow willing to let him go. A queue of suitors would be lining up willing to offer a king's ransom. Some would harbor much bigger ambitions than Carolina next season and beyond.

With a new head coach and general manager set to be appointed by the Jets in the coming weeks, they won't want to start their respective tenures by trading one of the team's most prolific young stars. If it's a straight choice between Wilson or Rodgers, it's an easy one to make.

That makes Wilson's departure a pipedream. But isn't that what the offseason is for?

The Panthers have been among the bottom feeders for years. Nobody would blame fans for dreaming big and wanting the best players to help Young propel himself to superstardom.

Wilson ticks that box, even if the eventual reality might be disappointing when it's all said and done.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis