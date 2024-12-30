Dream Panthers trade target Garrett Wilson set for NY Jets collision course

The Carolina Panthers must get quarterback Bryce Young more help in the passing game next season. They have something in the signal-caller, so giving him a fighting chance in Year 3 of his professional career is crucial.

Perhaps the Panthers will identify one of the top-tier free agents such as Tee Higgins. However, the wideout's sensational performance in Week 17 might price general manager Dan Morgan out in a potential bidding war.

There's going down the draft route with a prospect like Tetairoa McMillan. That comes with long-term potential, although it wouldn't be a sure thing by any stretch of the imagination.

Much will depend on what opportunities present themselves, but a situation could emerge where the Panthers explore trade possibilities with an abundance of draft picks at their disposal. If they can find a proven performer on a rookie deal, that's a win-win for everybody.

One situation is worth monitoring above all else.

Carolina Panthers must be ready to strike amid more Garrett Wilson uncertainty

Rumors of friction between New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are building. Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network shed more light on the story, which began with a training camp bust-up and the supposed lack of involvement allocated to the wideout after the AFC West outfit traded for Davante Adams.

If the relationship cannot be salvaged, the Jets have a big decision to make. Do they keep Rodgers and hope he turns things around? Or do they retain Wilson and avoid the temptation to accept a king's ransom from another team?

"Privately, there have been questions regarding whether [Aaron] Rodgers and [Garrett] Wilson can find common ground since they had a blowup during training camp. While Wilson will not publicly say it, those who know him well believe he's been frustrated at the lack of looks from Rodgers while wondering what else he can do to fix the relationship. Is getting open not enough? Those who study the film will notice him being open while the ball goes elsewhere. Wilson will be eligible for a contract extension after he finishes this season. The goal is always to lock up homegrown players, and in most situations, that would be obvious here." Ian Rapoport, NFL Network

If the Jets somehow became receptive to offers — or if Wilson made things difficult throughout the offseason — the Panthers would be wise to throw their hat into the ring. It would cost a lot to acquire such a prolific performer with his best football ahead of him, but the benefits would be astronomical if the former Ohio State star hit it off with Young.

Wilson would have no trouble securing the top-dog spot in Carolina. He'd be the undisputed No. 1 and a genuine focal point for the Panthers long-term. It would also give Young the best possible chance to take his career to new heights moving forward.

The Panthers wouldn't be alone in converting Wilson if he eventually became available. Others are in better positions to make a bold move like this. That shouldn't stop Morgan from trying.

Whether there's much truth to Rapoport's revelations is anyone's guess. The senior insider works for the league and is more clued-up than most. But Wilson gaining seven receptions from eight targets for 66 receiving yards and one touchdown during a heavy loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 17 suggests otherwise.

Time will tell. But the entire Jets organization is a powder keg waiting to go off at any moment.

